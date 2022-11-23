Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joe Burrow said that injured wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could return for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, per Kelsey Conway. Burrow’s report is not an official injury designation for Chase, but it is promising to see Burrow’s optimism in reference to the receiver’s health.

Chase has been out due to a hip injury. When healthy, he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL. His presence would be crucial for the Bengals against a strong Titans’ defense. However, Joe Burrow revealed what he has learned with Chase out in recent weeks, per Ben Baby.

“I am who I thought I was,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have been teammates since their days at LSU. Although both are two of the best at their respective positions, Burrow has proved he’s capable of producing impressive results even with Chase out of the picture. But the QB is certainly hopeful Chase can return in Week 12.

The Bengals head into Week 12 sporting a 6-4 record. They have turned things around following a forgettable start to the 2022 campaign. Joe Burrow has impressed as of late, and his season numbers have benefitted as a result. He currently has 2,890 passing yards to go along with 22 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase had posted 605 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns prior to his injury.

In the end, the Bengals will be cautious with Chase. They do not want to risk bringing him back before he’s fully healthy. But if Chase is ready to roll in Week 12, Joe Burrow and Cincinnati will reap the rewards.