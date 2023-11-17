Ravens fans shouted an NSFW Joe Burrow chant after the QB left with an injury and Baltimore defeated the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a wrist injury. Baltimore Ravens fans shouted a disrespectful chant after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, a game that saw Burrow exit early with the injury.

Video via sportsvids99 on X (formerly Twitter).

(WARNING: The following video includes the use of profanity)

The Thursday Night Football crowd could be heard chanting “f**k Joe Burrow” in the background during the postgame show. It is a disgusting chant considering that Burrow suffered an injury. Even if the QB wasn't injured, the chant certainly wouldn't have been called for.

MLFootball on X referred to the chant as “disgusting” as well.

“DISGUSTING: #Ravens fans are chanting ‘F*CK JOE BURROW.' A player just got injured and this is what you’re chanting. Disgusting and classless.”

It is a terrible overall situation. The lack of class is disturbing and the Bengals lost their superstar QB for the rest of the season.

Joe Burrow done for season

Burrow suffered the injury during the Bengals' 34-20 loss against the Ravens. Controversy arose after the injury since Burrow wasn't listed on the pregame injury report. This led some to wonder if he should have been listed on the report.

In the end, the primary focus will be on Burrow's health. The QB suffered a torn ligament in his wrist, ultimately leading to his season coming to an early end.

Burrow has dealt with injury trouble throughout his career in the NFL. He's still managed to emerge as one of the league's best quarterbacks when healthy. Burrow understands what it takes to rehab from serious injuries, having done so during his first year in the NFL.

Bengals fans can expect Joe Burrow to work hard during his rehab in an effort to return as soon as possible. One would have to imagine that Burrow and the Bengals will have plenty of motivation when they face the Ravens next time following the Baltimore fanbase's inappropriate chant.