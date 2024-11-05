The Cincinnati Bengals acquired running back Khalil Herbert in a deal with the Chicago Bears before the NFL trade deadline. The Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 on Sunday and they are now 4-5 following a slow start to the season. Cincinnati is hoping to contend for a postseason spot, and perhaps the Herbert acquisition will help the Bengals take a step forward. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is excited about Herbert joining the roster.

“I’m glad we went out and tried to get better,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Burrow had more to say about Herbert's potential impact on the team, via Baby as well.

“Burrow, on Khalil Herbert: ‘No. 1, I hear he’s good in pass protection.' No. 2, Burrow says, is taking some carries off of starter Chase Brown,” Baby wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Khalil Herbert's potential impact on Bengals

Herbert, 26, will add extra running back depth for the Bengals. He has played in the NFL since 2021, spending each of his seasons in Chicago with the Bears. Herbert endured his share of ups and downs to begin his career, but he displayed signs of promise. In 2024, though, Herbert has recorded only 16 rushing yards and one touchdown across six games played.

Still, the Bengals are hoping that Herbert can make a big impact. At the very least, he will provide important depth at the running back position. Herbert can also make an impact in the passing game, as he finished the 2023 season with 20 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals have not looked like a Super Bowl contender by any means in 2024. With that being said, they are trending in the right direction. Cincinnati may have an opportunity to make some noise before the postseason.

For now, the Bengals are focused on the NFL trade deadline and potentially making more moves.