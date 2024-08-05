The best quarterback today in the NFL? It's hard to argue against the idea that Kansas City Chiefs superstar signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is that guy. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow can also be considered among the best throwers of this generation, and even he knows it takes a lot to top someone like Mahomes in a duel.

“Gotta NOT be scared to make mistakes,” Burrow said during a recent appearance on Up & Adams about what goes through his mind whenever he's up against Mahomes (h/t MLFootball).

“Gotta go out and make plays cause you know he's gonna go out and make plays and that brings out the BEST in me,” the Bengals star added.

Mahomes has virtually everything Burrow and other quarterbacks in the NFL aspire to have. He has three Super Bowl rings after leading the Chiefs to a win in Las Vegas last February over the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, Mahomes has six Pro Bowl nods, three All-Pro selections, three Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards, and two NFL MVP trophies. Mahomes can retire from football today and still be a lock to make it to Canton one day.

Burrow only has a Pro Bowl with zero championships in the NFL and no MVP awards, but he's still got something over Mahomes. Burrow has a 2-0 regular season record against Mahomes and he's also 1-1 in the playoffs against the Chiefs star. The former LSU Tigers quarterback came close to winning a Super Bowl with the Bengals in 2022 when he led Cincinnati to a 27-24 win over Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship but they fell short of completing the task, as they lost to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

A year later, Mahomes finally scored a win at the expense of Burrow and the Bengals when he led the Chiefs to a 23-20 win in last year's AFC title game. In that game, Burrow was outplayed by his Chiefs counterpart, with Mahomes throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 29/43 completions. As for Burrow, he was just 26/41 for 270 passing yards, a touchdown, and two picks. He was also sacked five times for a loss of 32 yards.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow gets ready for 2024 NFL season

Burrow was only able to see action for 10 games in the 2023 NFL campaign, as his season was cut short by a wrist injury he suffered in a Week 11 meeting versus the Baltimore Ravens. With Burrow sidelined the rest of the way, NFL fans were robbed of a chance to see him and Mahomes go at each other again in Week 17 of that season. Instead, it was Mahomes against Jake Browning, who was starting for the Bengals in lieu of Burrow.

But Burrow is healthy again. He's been cleared to participate in full-contact activities, as the Bengals ramp up their preparation for the 2024 NFL season after going just 9-8 and missing the boat to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons in the 2023 campaign.

And for those wanting another Burrow vs. Mahomes showdown, that's coming soon. After the Bengals open their 2024 season with a home game against the New England Patriots, Burrow and company will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 2 matchup against Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions.