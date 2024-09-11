Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Joe Burrow has once again been put on the injury report because of his wrist. Burrow's wrist was the reason that he missed most of the year last season, and it's evident that he's still trying to get back to his old ways.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow (right wrist) is listed on the injury report again this week. Was a full participant,” reporter Ben Baby tweeted.

The Bengals are already dealing with injuries on their offense with wide receiver Tee Higgins, as he wasn't seen at practice ahead of their matchup with the Chiefs. There's still a good chance that Burrow will play, but it's still something to monitor as the week progresses.

Joe Burrow downplays wrist injury

Joe Burrow was asked about a viral video of him picking up a water bottle in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, as people are assuming that his wrist is still bothering him. Burrow hadn't seen the video, but the fans are claiming that he picked it up weirdly.

“I picked it up weird?” Burrow said. “I don't know, I drink water. I can't say I've seen that or know what anybody's talking about.”

Burrow did mention that it was tough to come back to playing for an extended time after dealing with an injury.

“You're not quite sure how it's going to feel,” Burrow said. “That's part of it. Week 1, nobody's panicking. … We got another opportunity on Sunday, and we've got 15 more opportunities after that to go and get better and show what we're all about.”

The Bengals and Chiefs is a matchup that everyone is looking for, but it won't be the same if some of the key players are dealing with injuries. The hope is that Burrow is healthy enough to hit the field and perform at a high level.