The Cincinnati Bengals were without wide receiver Tee Higgins in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, and there's a chance he'll miss Week 2. Ahead of the Bengals' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Higgins was not seen at practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, was not spotted practicing today ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs,” Schefter said on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier in the week, Schefter noted that he would be surprised if Higgins plays on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Bengals head coach Tee Higgins provided an update on Higgins, saying that he was day-to-day and is making good progress on returning to the field, according to reporter Charlie Clifford.

Tee Higgins is still dealing with hamstring injury

With Tee Higgins out for the Cincinnati Bengals, it's unsure how long he it will be until he makes it back on the field. Hamstring injuries have always been tough to manage, and it can get worse if he comes back too early. For now, the Bengals will have to do life without him, and the wide receiver room has to step up.

Ja'Marr Chase is still working back from holding out during the offseason for a contract extension, and it wasn't certain how much time he would see on the field in Week 1. Chase was his normal self, making six catches for 62 yards, but he's going to need help if the Bengals want to win.

The Chiefs and Bengals have always been a great matchup to watch, and they've been battling for the past few years. With the Bengals missing one of their top playmakers, there's some doubt if the game will live up to its usual hype, but there's still a chance that Higgins can make it back on the field before the game.