Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is due a contract extension in the near future, and those around the Bengals hope it gets done sooner rather than later. In the meantime, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is making sure he stays ready for his close friend and quarterback.

Chase can be seen hitting a 315 round power clean with ease for multiple reps, something that Burrow has got to be excited watching. The college teammates are sure to be playing together for a long time in Cincinnati if they continue on the trajectory they have embarked on so far.

Chase and Burrow were dominant together at LSU, and have continued the trend through two seasons alongside one another in Cincinnati. Chase has over 80 receptions in both of his NFL seasons so far, including an incredible 22 touchdowns combined through Year 1 and Year 2.

Meanwhile, Burrow has put himself in the conversation of the upper echelon quarterbacks in the NFL. Through three seasons, Burrow has thrown for 11, 774 yards, 82 touchdowns, and to a quarterback rating of 100.8. It is safe to say he is one of the elite signal callers in the league.

Seeing his star WR put in work in the weight room is a welcomed sight for Burrow, especially given his looming contract extension. If he knows Chase will continue to be at his disposal as he works to distance himself from the rest of the wideouts in the NFL, there is no doubt that Burrow will want to stay in Cincinnati.

For now, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will proceed in their offseason protocols as the summer beckons. Bengals fans can reasonably believe the two stars will be in Cincinnati for a long time.