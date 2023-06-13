If the Cincinnati Bengals want to be successful, Joe Burrow needs to be upright in the pocket. A healthy offensive line is key in ensuring that happens. As Burrow gets ready to lead the Bengals back to the postseason, the offensive line in front of him is beginning to get healthier.

Jonah Williams is nearing a full injury return as minicamp begins, via team reporter Geoff Hobson. Suffering from a dislocated kneecap, Williams rehabbed all offseason and re-dedicated himself to the Bengals.

“They strapped the kneecap back down and it's stronger than ever,” Williams said. “After training on it, I think it's going to be way better than 100 percent.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When Williams does make his full recovery, he will be competing to start at right tackle. His position at left tackle is now occupied by free agent signee Orlando Brown. However, alongside his rehab, Williams is focused on adapting to right tackle and helping the Bengals win anyway he can.

“The last time I played right tackle was freshman year in college. There's a lot of technique to kind of unlearn and switch to the other side. It's my job. I love it. I've got a great coach, great teammates, and I'm grinding my ass off. I'm going to crush it.”

After the Bengals signed Brown, Jonah Williams requested a trade out of Cincinnati. Now, he looks ready to compete on the offensive line. Soon to be cleared from injury, Williams is ready to step back in action and make sure every opposing defender can't get to Joe Burrow.