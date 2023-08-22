The Cincinnati Bengals poached star left tackle Orlando Brown from the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL free agency for a much needed upgrade to their offensive line. In the meantime, Jonah Williams has had to move from left to right tackle, and it has apparently been a ‘seamless transition,' reports ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.

“He's made a pretty seamless transition. Probably better than a lot of guys might have. And to his credit, I think he deserves a lot of credit for that, for his approach, for how well he's played at training camp and in the preseason games. Very excited about where he's at and very appreciative of how he's handled that transition.”

That is what Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan had to say about Williams making the move from left to right tackle. After originally requesting a trade after the Bengals signed Brown, Williams ultimately swallowed his pride and is now looking to be comfortable with the position change.

Coming off of an injury that he suffered during the playoffs last season, Williams has had to make the position change while trying to get his game legs back. Nevertheless, Callahan once again claims that Williams has made it look easy.

“Coming off an injury and playing on a new side, I think he [Jonah Williams] wanted to get some live action. I think we were on the same page. Had we not said anything to him, he probably would have come and asked us to play, I would think. Just to get your feet underneath you in a stadium-game environment I think means something. But he looked very good doing it and he got his reps under his belt and feels good about it.”

Overall, the Bengals have to be pleased with how Jonah Williams looks with the regular season quickly approaching. Joe Burrow will especially be excited about the prospects of having the best offensive line he has ever had in his career.