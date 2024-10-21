The Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) took care of business against the lowly, depleted Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, but they did not leave Huntington Bank Field completely worry free. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. suffered an injury, which could potentially leave quarterback Joe Burrow extremely vulnerable. There is encouraging news, however.

“Brown suffered a calf strain, sources say, more specifically a condition called, ‘Tennis leg' (commonly occurring in tennis players),” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. “He's having testing done to determine the severity, but {head} coach Zac Taylor was optimistic post-game about his prospects.”

While there is still a lack of clarity regarding the Super Bowl 57 champion's status, fans should be grateful that the team's initial outlook appears to be hopeful. He is the Bengals' most trusted offensive lineman, posting a notable 81.9 pass-blocking grade and allowing just two sacks so far this year, per Pro football Focus. If Brown were to miss an extended period of time, Cincinnati's shaky season could enter disaster mode.

The Bengals are benefiting from the soft part of their schedule, winning their third game in four weeks after beating the Browns, 21-14. The underachieving squad is approaching .500, which keeps it alive in a largely muddled AFC. Health will be critical, though, especially where the offense is concerned, if the Bengals are going to keep climbing the standings.

Bengals must protect the face of the franchise

Burrow is painfully aware of what it is like to take snaps behind an insufficient O-Line, incurring 166 sacks in 59 regular season games during his career, but he can at least trust Orlando Brown Jr. to cover his blind spot. Losing the four-time Pro Bowl LT, even for a game or two, could have a negative impact on a team that is already working from a deficit.

Burrow's standout productivity this year (1,759 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions) is the only thing that might enable Cincy to survive its defensive limitations, which have been noticeable against respectable competition. An Orlando Brown-less offensive line would turn a tough task into a downright grueling one.

The Bengals must wait for more information before moving forward, but the latest reports tentatively indicate that a stint on the injured reserve could be avoided. Perhaps Brown can even suit up for a Week 8 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.