There has been a lot of smack talk going back and forth between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs as these two powerhouse teams prepare for this Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Apparently, even the mayor of the city of Cincinnati is joining in on the fun. As a matter of fact, Mayor Aftab Pureval dropped one of the most savage lines you’ll ever hear coming from a government official.

In a truly ruthless act, Pureval came out with an “official” declaration from the desk of the mayor wherein he absolutely eviscerates Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his woeful record against Joe Burrow and the Bengals:

“Be it proclaimed, whereas the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to ‘Burrowhead’ Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship Game,” Pureval read. “Whereas last year’s game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss. Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who’s 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test to confirming whether or not he is his father.

“Whereas all season long, Cincinnati has been on a path of destiny, fighting it out to overcome anyone who stands between them and a Super Bowl win. And whereas Kansas City, is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kind of weird.

“Now, therefore, I, Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the city of Cincinnati, do hereby proclaim January 29th, 2023 as ‘They Gotta Play Us Day’ in Cincinnati. Thank you.”

The Mayor of Cincinnati asked Joe Burrow, who is 3-0 in his career against the Chiefs, to take a paternity test to confirm if he's Patrick Mahomes' father 😂 📹: @AftabPurevalpic.twitter.com/4jT3YnJXUg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 27, 2023

Wow. That’s pure savagery at its finest. There’s just so much smack talk on there that I don’t know where to start. The fact that the good mayor made it seem like he was coming out with an official declaration made all this even more savage.

Apart from the fact that he wants Bengals superstar Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm if he’s the father of Patrick Mahomes, Pureval also stoked the fire of the “Burrowhead” Stadium smack talk. He also took a shot at the entire city of Kansas City in a merciless minute-long demolition job.

If this doesn’t fire up Bengals fans everywhere then I don’t know what will. It’s also certainly going to cause quite a stir among Chiefs fans, no doubt. Now it seems like the ball is in the court (pun intended) of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Your move, good sir.