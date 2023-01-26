In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. The Chiefs have their own star QB, though, and for his part, Patrick Mahomes is just taking it all in.

Mahomes understands that all the smack talk just comes with the territory. At this point, he’s gotten used to it. The two-time All-Pro quarterback knows that he would rather let his game do the talking for him:

“I mean trash talk is just kind of part of the game,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City (h/t Ben Baby of ESPN). “I know our guys will be ready to go, and I’m glad we get to play at Arrowhead and see what happens.”

Mahomes won’t be a hundred percent when the Chiefs battle Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday, but you can be sure that he will be laying everything on the line. He’s already confirmed that he will take the field for the AFC Championship Game, and not even a high ankle sprain is going to prevent him from doing so.

As Patrick Mahomes said, the Bengals can do all the trash-talking that they want. At the end of the day, what matters is how both teams fare on the field once the game kicks off.