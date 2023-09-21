The Cincinnati Bengals are on hard times right now. They have already suffered two divisional losses and are dealing with a banged-up franchise quarterback. Joe Burrow is still nursing a calf injury, which leaves in doubt his status for a week 3 matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Bill Belichick is doing his part to add fuel to the fire.

The New England Patriots are adding QB Will Grier from Cincinnati's practice roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That leaves the Bengals with only one other signal-caller currently in their organization. If Burrow is unable to suit up for Monday Night Football, journeyman Jake Browning will be starting without any active signal-caller backing him up.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Obviously, such a worst-vase scenario would probably force Cincy to find someone on the open market. Veteran Trevor Siemian was on the training camp roster before being released at the end of August. This latest development could earn him another chance with the Bengals.

With Will Grier going to New England, the Bengals now don’t have a QB2 on their roster if Joe Burrow can’t play on Monday night vs. the Rams. https://t.co/vQQWOJxiUY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2023

Browning, who was the 2016 Pac-12 Player of the Year with Washington, went undrafted and has spent time on the practice squads of both Cincinnati and the Minnesota Vikings. He could be in for a daunting task, as inexperienced starters and All-Pro pass-rusher Aaron Donald tend to make a dangerous combination. At least Browning has the support of his teammates.

The 0-2 Bengals are desperate to get in the win column versus the Rams. Joe Burrow's toughness speaks for itself, but his fate is in the training staff's hands. He has a couple more practices before a decision must be made. You better believe that head coach Zac Taylor and the entire organization are going to be completely thorough when evaluating Burrow's calf.

With the Patriots stealing away a potential contingency plan, fans will be sweating it out ahead of this pivotal Week 3 battle with LA.