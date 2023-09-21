The Cincinnati Bengals are still unsure if Joe Burrow will play versus the Rams on Monday Night Football after he re-aggravated his calf injury during the loss to the Ravens. If Burrow is unable to play, backup Jake Browning will get the start.

Though the Bengals are hoping Burrow will be good to go, the team is confident in Browning. Wide receiver Tee Higgins hyped up Browning saying, “The guy can really sling it. He made good reads, he's a baller. Just a guy who goes out there and does the job well … He's way more confident in all things, during that time he was out there he was a vocal leader, as he should be. Built some confidence and [I'm] happy for him,” via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network.

Tee Higgins on Jake Browning: pic.twitter.com/K0lhpxNGRJ — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 21, 2023

Higgins also said, “At the end of the day we have to go out there and do our job. Coaches will put us in the best position to win, we gotta go out there and execute. If Joe doesn't play, we still have to do what we do.”

Jake Browning went undrafted out of Washington in 2019. He was on the Vikings practice squad for two seasons before joining the Bengals in 2021. Browning is now in his third season with the Bengals, but didn't win the backup job until this season when he beat out Trevor Siemian. If he plays, this will be his first career start.

If Joe Burrow doesn't play, this will be the first time he's missed a start, (outside of week 18), since tearing his ACL during his rookie season. Even with Tee Higgins' confidence in Browning, it's hard to see the Bengals avoiding an 0-3 start without Burrow available.