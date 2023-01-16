Sam Hubbard and the Cincinnati Bengals sent the whole NFL Twitter into frenzy with an unreal fumble return that flipped their Wild Card showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on its head.

With the Ravens well in position to score a touchdown near the end zone, the Bengals defense came up clutch and forced a fumble. After Hubbard recovered the ball, he quickly looked the other way and ran to their side of the field. Considering the quick turn of events, Baltimore defense was not able to recover immediately, with Mark Andrews the only member of the team who put on a chase, albeit to no avail.

WOW SAM HUBBARD TAKES THE FUMBLE BACK FOR A 98-YD TD 👋pic.twitter.com/Pk1yAPlZjt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 16, 2023

Hubbard’s 98-yard touchdown on the fumble return made tons of history in the process, including the longest fumble return TD in NFL playoff history and longest Bengals TD in team history. Naturally the whole football world went crazy over it, with fans and experts alike sharing their disbelief on social media.

“SAM HUBBARD JUST SAVED THE BENGAL SEASON. OH MY GOODNESS. WOW,” one fan wrote.

“HOLY SH*T BENGALS,” a second commenter said.

Dana Beers of Barstool Sports said, “Holy sh*t bengals. That was the coolest football play EVER.” Meanwhile, Joe Dannemon of FOX 19 added, “This is Cincinnati Bengals football. They just always seem to find a way. Absolutely incredible.”

“My goodness that couldn’t have landed more perfectly in Sam Hubbard‘s hands,” Mina Kimes of ESPN added.

While there have been several incredible plays already this Wild Card round, Hubbard’s TD is certainly in contention for the best play of the NFL playoffs.