The dreams for a Super Bowl win this season for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens came to a crashing end Sunday night, as they fell prey to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-17 road loss. Making that loss even harder to swallow for the Ravens was the competitive nature of the contest.

Baltimore had a legitimate chance to upset Cincinnati in the AFC Wild-Card Round. They took a slim one-point lead into halftime and after allowing the Bengals to strike first in the second half, responded with a spectacular touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who easily burned Bengals cornerback Eli Apple downfield, to tie the game up at 17-17.

The Ravens had a golden opportunity to break the tie and get a seven-point lead in the early goings of the fourth quarter when they found themselves needing just a yard to score a touchdown, only for Baltimore to waste that chance by fumbling the ball off a botched QB sneak by Tyler Huntley.

Harbaugh said after the game that it was the right decision. The Ravens simply failed to execute the play smoothly, with Huntley supposed to “go low” (via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic).

Harbaugh said the play call was for Huntley to go low on QB sneak. He instead tried to go over the top.

Sam Hubbard recovered that fumble and took it to the house to give the Bengals the lead for good. Neither the Ravens nor the Bengals would score a point after that Hubbard touchdown.

The Ravens concluded their campaign with an early exit in the NFL playoffs and a 10-7 record in the regular season.