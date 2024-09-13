Week 1 was tough for the duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow. They could not fire back against the New England Patriots which made the squad slip down to a 0-1 record. Zac Taylor and the rest of the squad are hoping to bounce back once they face the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it looks like their offense won't get much better given Tee Higgins' situation.

A lot of people have been suggesting that Tee Higgins is faking his injury. The Bengals wide receiver along with Zac Taylor and the staff have made it very clear that he is suffering a hamstring injury which prevented him from joining the clash against the Patriots. Despite this, Ja'Marr Chase's friend in the wide receiver room and Joe Burrow's pass catcher was still speculated to be holding out instead of being actually injured. Prior to their Week 2 game against the Chiefs, he had enough.

“I just don't understand why fans think I'm faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over. I just don't understand why they think I'm faking an injury. It doesn't make sense to me. I prepare myself to go out here and dominate, the start of Week 1,” Higgins declared according to Ben Baby of ESPN.

Tee Higgins further specifies injury at Bengals practice

The rumors of Higgins faking an injury were all because his contract was going to be up. In order to dispel all of these talking points, he went into further detail about his current situation.

“Unfortunately, four days before the game, I had a hamstring tweak that I didn't think was as bad, so I made the comments I did after practice. I didn't think it was bad until, obviously, I got it checked on the next day. It was worse than what I thought,” he added.

As of the moment, Zac Taylor and the rest of the Bengals' staff have given him a day-to-day status. Are Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase going to have him when they face the Chiefs in Week 2?