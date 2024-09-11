It's always a battle when the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals face each other, and in Week 2 it shouldn't be any different. The downside of the matchup is that wide receiver Tee Higgins might not play due to a hamstring injury. The injury kept him out of the Bengals' game against the New England Patriots, and he wasn't seen at practice ahead of their game against the Chiefs.

Regardless of whether he's on the field or not, the Chiefs are still preparing as if the Bengals are fully healthy, according to cornerback Jaylen Watson.

“We’re going to prepare as if he’s playing and if he’s not, I’m sure they have the next man up mentality,” Watson said to reporter Aaron Ladd.

Even though the Chiefs are preparing for the worst, the Bengals could be preparing for life without Higgins for another week.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, was not spotted practicing today ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs,” Schefter said on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier in the week, Schefter noted that he would be surprised if Higgins plays on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Chiefs still preparing for Tee Higgins regardless of injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best defenses in the league, and they'll be matched against a pretty good offense led by Joe Burrow. Even though Tee Higgins may be out, the Bengals still have Ja'Marr Chase, one of the top receivers in the league who's looking to get paid what he's worth. There were questions about how he would look in Week 1 after not practicing with the team most of training camp, but he was still productive with 62 receiving yards against the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for them to win.

On the other hand, the Chiefs were able to squeak out a victory against the Baltimore Ravens on opening night, after Isaiah Likely failed to get both feet inbounds during the final seconds of the game.

Both the Bengals and the Chiefs have a history with one another, going back to 2021 when Cincinnati defeated Kansas City in the AFC Championship game. The following season, the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the regular season, but they got revenge in the AFC Championship game. Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the regular season.

Joe Burrow has been seen as one of the few people who has stopped Patrick Mahomes from making it to the Super Bowl, and the Bengals have the talent to do so. Right now, their future looks bleak with Higgins still hurt and Chase still looking for an extension. Meanwhile, everything seems to be working in the Chiefs' favor as they're on a mission for their third championship in a row.