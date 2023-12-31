The Bengals saw Tee Higgins leave their matchup against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals are fighting for their playoff lives against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. However, that'll be much more difficult for the Bengals without Tee Higgins on the field.

Higgins left the game with a hamstring injury. His return has been deemed questionable, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The star wide receiver went down in the second quarter and was seen on the sidelines shortly after. Before suffering his injury, Higgins had caught one pass for 19 yards. Higgins has a history with hamstring injuries, which could lead Cincinnati to be cautious. But losing Higgins for any amount of time would be devastating for their offense.

Heading into Week 17, Higgins ranked second on the Bengals with 637 yards and five touchdowns. While Ja'Marr Chase has emerged as Cincinnati's WR1, Higgins plays a key role in the passing game. If teams want to double Chase, Higgins will make them pay.

Unfortunately, that strategy won't be of any use against the Chiefs as long as Higgins is on the sideline. At 8-7, Cincinnati's Wild Card dreams likely won't be able to withstand a loss. The Bengals understand the seriousness of their matchup and hold a 17-7 lead of the Chiefs with just over six minutes until halftime.

The Bengals have been bitten by the injury bug hard this season. Star quarterback Joe Burrow's season-ending injury dampened everything Cincinnati is trying to do on offense. Jake Browning has been filling in admirably and has the Bengals in playoffs' reach.

But an injury to Tee Higgins could be the final straw that breaks the offense's back. They'll hope Higgins can make a return against the Chiefs with a win being paramount with or without him.