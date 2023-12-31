Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, who trash talked the Chiefs defense before their Week 17 clash, is likely to play against their rivals.

Games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals over the last few years have been must-watch TV. Ever since their fateful 2021 clash in Cincinnati, the two teams have been rivals vying for the AFC crown. The two teams have traded AFC titles, with Cincinnati winning in 2021 before KC delivered sweet revenge in 2022.

This year, though, the annual Chiefs-Bengals clash is slightly less exciting. Joe Burrow, the Bengals' star quarterback, is done for the year with a wrist injury. Meanwhile, the Chiefs haven't been quite as good as they were last season. At the very least, though, the smack talk is still there, and so are some of the stars. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati's top receiver, is likely a go for Week 17 against their rivals, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) participated in Saturday's walk-through and is likely to play today after missing just one game, source said. He talked this week like a player making his return.”

Chase made the headlines once again after the Bengals star took a shot at the Chiefs defense. In an interview, the star wide receiver was asked about what makes Kansas City's defense special. Chase's answer was… not exactly flattering, to say the least.

““If I’m being honest, nothing,” Chase said. “They just know how to play us (Bengals). They know the leverages, they know what splits we in, they just know what we gonna do at certain moments. They throw a little double-doubles at us and stop the two best players on the outside, and that’s all they do. I mean, it’s not really like have a Jalen Ramsey on their squad.””

The Bengals are rolling into their game against the Chiefs with Jake Browning at the helm. Browning had a stellar start to his NFL career, but he was given a sobering dash of reality by the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's already some bad blood with the Chiefs and Bengals from the leadup to the AFC Championship Game last season. Now, this rivalry will likely grow more horns. Can Chase walk his talk against a defense that's been propping up an awful offense all year long?