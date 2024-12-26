There’s no loss of swagger with the Cincinnati Bengals despite their record. And they have their sights set on staying in the playoff hunt. However, they got negative news when injured wide receiver Tee Higgins received a questionable tag for Week 17 against the Broncos, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“The #Bengals listed WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee) as questionable for Saturday's game vs. Denver.”

It’s a must-win game for the Bengals, who need to win out. That starts with the Broncos. But then the Bengals need the Broncos to lose out, including a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will rest their starters in the Week 18 encounter.

Not having Higgins could be problematic on the front end.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins dealing with two injuries

Higgins has concerns with his knee and his ankle, according to the Bengals’ injury report.

Last week, Higgins had the same situation. But he suited up for the game against the Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called it “management mode” for the entire team as it deals with multiple injuries.

It has not been the most healthy of seasons for Higgins, who has seven starting assignments on the year. His numbers have been good when he gets in there, hauling in 58 catches for 727 yards and an impressive seven touchdowns — which matches his career high.

Denver head coach Sean Payton said his team will be challenged by Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, according to a post on YouTube by Mile High Huddle.

“Obviously all three of the receivers have been playing well, along with the running back,” Payton said. “Certainly (the Bengals have) found their stride when you watch them of late. We will have to play one of our best games.”

It could be a big game for Higgins because of Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The last time Surtain met Chase, back in 2021, he held the star receiver to one catch for three yards. This may open the door for more targets headed Higgins’ way.