Against all odds, the Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the AFC playoff picture. Cincinnati has been one of the more disappointing teams of the 2024 season when compared to their preseason expectations. The Bengals were expected to remain a powerhouse in the AFC led by a healthy Joe Burrow. Unfortunately, the season got off to a bad start when they lost to the Patriots in Week 1. It took a long time for things to improve from there.

The Bengals need to win both of their final two games of the regular season, and get some help, to have a shot at the playoffs.

The first obstacle in their way is the Denver Broncos. Denver is one of two teams that Cincinnati is competing with for a wild card playoff spot. The Broncos are all but guaranteed a spot if they beat the Bengals. Meanwhile, the Bengals need this win at all costs.

Add all that up, and this game is bound to be an exciting one to watch.

Can the Bengals get a huge win against the Broncos to keep their playoff hopes alive? Or will their playoff hopes end with a loss to the Broncos?

Below are three Bengals bold predictions ahead of their crucial Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.

Joe Burrow passes a huge career milestone with impressive performance against Broncos

One of the weirdest parts of the 2024 season for the Bengals is that Joe Burrow is having a career season. Cincinnati just can't translate that into enough wins.

Burrow has thrown for 4,229 yards with 39 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He is on pace for the best statistical season of his career, but the Bengals may still miss the playoffs.

If the Bengals want a shot to win this game, they'll need their franchise quarterback to play a great game. Especially against a stingy Broncos defense.

I believe that Burrow will have one of his better games of the season, which will see him surpass an important career milestone.

My prediction: Joe Burrow will throw for more than 382 passing yards against the Broncos. This will give Burrow the most passing yards he's ever had in a season throughout his young career. He will surpass his 2021 season where he threw for 4,611 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase scores 3 touchdowns for the second time this season

Ja'Marr Chase is obviously the most dangerous threat on the Bengals. Despite this, opposing teams just haven't been able to consistently slow him down.

Chase is having his best season in the NFL. He has 108 receptions for 1,510 yards and 16 touchdowns with two games left to play in the regular season.

The connection between Burrow and Chase is the engine that runs Cincinnati's offense. Their connection goes back to their days at LSU and has continued into the NFL. It has even held strong against top NFL defenses.

Their ability to maintain that connection against the best the NFL has to offer makes me confident that Chase will have a huge game against the Broncos.

My prediction: Ja'Marr Chase hauls in three receiving touchdowns against the Broncos. The last time he did this was in November against the Ravens. In that game, he had 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. If he can repeat that performance, there's no way the Bengals lose this game.

Bengals D forces two turnovers in winning effort against Broncos

Another one of the biggest surprises about the Bengals in 2024 is their struggling defense.

Cincinnati's defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has been one of the most well respected defensive minds in the NFL for several years. The Bengals do not have a star-studded defense, but they have plenty of young players to pair with some aging stars. Therefore, it has been a big surprise that this unit has struggled mightily throughout the 2024 campaign.

The Bengals are not one of the leakiest defenses in the league. However, they allow their opponents to consistently move the chains with their running game. The Bengals have also allowed a handful of 40+ yard receptions, many of which have been back-breaking plays that result in points.

Cincinnati doesn't necessarily have to completely shut down Denver to win this game. If they can simply force a few turnovers, I believe the Bengals can take care of business.

My prediction: Cincinnati's defense will force at least two turnovers against Denver. At least one of those turnovers will be a strip sack from defensive end Sam Hubbard. These turnovers will make a huge difference in the game and lead to a Bengals victory.