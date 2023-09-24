It's a rematch of Super Bowl LVI as the Los Angeles Rams meet the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Rams-Bengals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rams lost 30-23 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Early, LA had no problem driving against San Francisco and led 17-10 with a minute left in the half. But Brock Purdy scored a touchdown just before halftime.

The Rams had an up-and-down day. Ultimately, Matt Stafford finished 34 for 55 with 307 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Kyren Williams came out of the gate with 14 rushes for 52 yards and six catches for 48 yards. Meanwhile, Puka Nacua had 15 receptions for 147 yards. Tutu Atwail had seven catches for 77 yards.

The Bengals lost 27-24 to the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, they could not keep up with the Ravens. Joe Burrow went 27 for 41 with 222 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Likewise, Joe Mixon rushed 13 times for 59 yards while catching four passes for 36 yards. Tee Higgins had eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Tyler Boyd has six catches for 52 yards. Ja'Marr Chase only had five catches for 31 yards. Furthermore, the Bengals did not garner one sack. Dax Hill had nine solo tackles.

The Bengals lead the all-time series 8-7. However, the Rams won the most important meeting, the Super Bowl, and have won two in a row. The Bengals are 4-3 in seven home games against the Rams.

Here are the Rams-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Bengals Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +2.5 (-105)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rams vs. Bengals Week 3

TV: ESPN (ABC in LA and Cincinnati)

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams have seen an uptick in their offense. Now, they hope to keep going. Stafford has 641 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. Ultimately, he would like to replicate his performance from the Super Bowl, when he went 26 for 40 with 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Williams is the new guy in town. Amazingly, he has rushed 29 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns while also catching six passes for 61 yards. Nacua has 25 receptions for 266 yards, which is an NFL record for the first two games of one's career. Furthermore, Nacua has 13 catches for 196 yards through two games. Tyler Higbee has six receptions for 61 yards. Additionally, the Rams hope to get some work from Van Jefferson, who has four catches for 23 yards in the Super Bowl.

The defense has had some moments. Significantly, Byron Young has six solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Aaron Donald has two solo tackles and half a sack. Ultimately, he hopes to get more pressure off the edge.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can move the chains and keep Burrow off the field. Then, they need to not let Burrow get comfortable in the pocket.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread



The Bengals are off to a 0-2 start again. Now, they hope to get their first win and have a great opportunity to do so in a big matchup on primetime. The Bengals have the offense to thrive.

Burrow has passed for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Hence, he will try and do better than his Super Bowl performance, when he went 22 for 33 with 263 yards and one touchdown. Joe Mixon has rushed 26 times for 115 yards while catching seven passes for 53 yards. Ultimately, Mixon rushed 15 times for 72 yards in the Super Bowl. Higgins has eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. Likewise, he exploded in the Super Bowl, with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Chase has 10 receptions for 70 yards. Also, he had five catches for 89 yards in the Super Bowl. Boyd has eight catches for 62 yards in 2023. Moreover, he had five catches for 48 yards in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals need their defense to do more. Ultimately, Germaine Pratt has 14 solo tackles and one sack. But they need to do a better job of getting pressure off the edge and making the Rams uncomfortable.

The Bengals will cover the spread if they can manage the clock and run the ball efficiently to set up better passes. Then, they need some kind of a pass rush.

Final Rams-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Rams are better than many thought. Regardless, the Bengals are overdue for a win and much better than their record. Expect them to rise to the occasion and get their first win on Monday Night.

Final Rams-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-115)