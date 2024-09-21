The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 once again, as Zac Taylor's squad continues to start slowly. However, wide receiver Tee Higgins is poised to return from his hamstring injury.

Higgins will play against the Washington Commanders on Monday night, via ESPN's Ben Baby.

“Bengals injury update from Zac Taylor:

— WR Tee Higgins is good to go

— DT Sheldon Rankins is out

— DT Kris Jenkins (thumb) will play with a club

— S Vonn Bell trending positively but is still TBD

— DT BJ Hill is TBD,” Baby reported.

This is a crucial development for Cincinnati, as the team lost both tailback Joe Mixon and fellow wideout Tyler Boyd. Therefore, Higgins' role as the No. 2 receiver opposite Ja'Marr Chase is even more important to the offense.

Will Higgins hit the ground running in Week 3?

Tee Higgins is ready to do damage for the Bengals

Higgins said he looks forward to Bengals fans chanting his name, via WCPO's Caleb Noe.

“The fans saying ‘TEEEE!' But nah, just going out there with my guys in primetime, man, and fighting to get a W,” Higgins said.

Higgins recorded 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last year. The Clemson alum's 15.6 yards-per-reception was a career-high.

Higgins confirmed that he hears the fans' support every time they give it.

“Oh yeah, you hear it…It's a good feeling,” he continued. “When they say it, I did something good.”

Cincinnati has two prime chances to get back to .500 with the home contest against the Commanders and an away date with the Carolina Panthers the following week. Neither opponent is expected to contend this year, and the Bengals will beat them handily if they're anything to write home about this year.

That mission is easier, though, with a healthy Higgins on the field.