The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history and now the time has come for Coach Zac Taylor's team to reload. Taylor and the Bengals signed former Penn State, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki leading to a hilarious reaction from Ja'Marr Chase.
The Bengals also announced news on the Vonn Bell front that will please many fans.
Following Gesicki's decision to play with Taylor and Burrow, he revealed the one major reason he decided to pull the trigger.
Gesicki Speaks On Bengals Decision
Gesicki told Pro Football Network that “number nine,” Joe Burrow, was the reason he signed with Cincinnati.
“They could've said it's the worst place in the world, but when you've got No. 9 at quarterback, I was like, ‘That is the place I want to go,'” Gesicki said.
“He said he was excited it was official and excited to get to work and build some chemistry,” Gesicki said of Burrow. “I'm really looking forward to it. There's not many, if any, guys that can do what he does with the football.”
New Bengals Tight End Could Improve in 2024
Gesicki had 29 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns last season with Miami. His Midwestern homecoming could give him a leg up on the competition at tight end with Burrow behind center.
The former Nittany Lion's numbers have dropped off significantly in the last two years as he had a career-high 73 receptions with Miami in 2021. At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, Gesicki will give burrow the type of athletic pass catching target in the red zone he hasn't quite had yet at the position.
Now it's up to he and Burrow to work together and make it happen this offseason and into the 2024 season and beyond.