The Cincinnati Bengals have a new tight end in town. The AFC North franchise is reportedly signing former New England Patriots TE Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract that carries a payout up to $3.25 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Gesicki headed to Cincinnati, Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made a note about teaching his new teammate how to execute the ‘Griddy' right.
Asked by the Bengals' official X account if he's available to teach Gesicki Griddy lessons, Chase responded affirmatively while also giving Gesicki a shoutout.
“🤣 he’ll be right before the season. @mikegesicki welcome fam”
Gesicki signed for a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Pats in 2022. In his only season with New England, Gesicki managed to record just 244 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions and 45 targets. The offensive environment in Cincinnati projects to be much more conducive for Gesicki than the one he had to endure in Foxborough. Going from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe to Joe Burrow should benefit the veteran.
Gesicki, who spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins before going to the Patriots, has career totals of 2,861 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 260 receptions and 415 targets across 98 games played. He was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.
The 28-year-old Gesicki can expect to have plenty of chances to bust out his Griddy celly in the end zone in 2024 with the Bengals, especially since Burrow is on pace to appear under center in Week 1 after failing to finish the 2023 campaign due to a wrist injury.