The Cincinnati Bengals just signed one of the best all-around safeties in the league in NFL free agency, and they only have to pay him the veteran league minimum salary next season. After the Carolina Panthers cut S Vonn Bell, a former Bengals captain, on Wednesday, he quickly signed with his old team on a fantastic contract for Cincy.
“The #Bengals are bringing back S and captain Vonn Bell, per agent @davidcanter,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. “He gets a 1-year, $6M fully guaranteed deal… that's getting paid by Carolina. He's on the minimum from Cincy.”
Bell was a second-round draft pick in 2016 by the New Orleans Saints and signed with the Bengals in 2020. During his three-year run in Ohio, Bell became one of the most important members of the defense that supported then-rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.
As the team and defense got better, key players like Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson got nice new extensions, while Bell — at a non-premium position of safety — did not.
Due to this, Bell signed a big deal with the Panthers in 2023 NFL free agency for three years, $22.5 million with $13 million guaranteed. Bell suffered a shoulder injury and played just 13 games, tying his career low. He also posed a career low in tackles with just 69.
For the rebuilding Panthers, keeping a (relatively) big-money safety on the roster didn’t make a ton of sense, even though cutting him only saved $1.05 million against the salary cap.
Bengals are bulking up defense in NFL free agency
Signing Vonn Bell to a league-minimum contract is not just good business for the Bengals. It also fits well with their plan this offseason.
The team is adding dependable veteran players in NFL free agency on both sides of the ball, with the biggest names coming on defense.
So far, the team has re-signed free agent linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and brought in former Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone and former Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
Adding Bell to these free agents and the group already in place will give the Bengals a veteran-heavy, experienced, solid defense in 2024.
On the offensive side of the ball, Cincinnati is seemingly taking a similar strategy. This offseason they’ve added former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss and former New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki.