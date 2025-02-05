As the Cincinnati Bengals look to sign JaMarr Chase long-term, they also have to figure out the future of defensive end Trey Hendrickson. With the offseason for the Bengals being vital in bringing back crucial players, Hendrickson spoke about his stance on a possible new contract maybe in the future.

Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, was on “The Pat McAfee Show” where he spoke about his uncertain future with Cincinnati, saying that he doesn't want to be a distraction and that his family “would love to stay” in the city.

“You know, I think the off season is the good spot to kind of address these kind of issues that do come up,” Hendrickson said. “And during the season, you know, when you're talking about OTAs or camp, you know, you don't want to become a distraction for the team, because, inevitably, the goal is to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati. What that looks like this season? You know, if they, if it's something that we can agree on in terms, you know, that would be great. Ideally, my wife and I would love to stay in Cincinnati, if it's something that helps the Bengals win a Super Bowl, if they get picks, or anything like that. I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati if I'm there or not.”

Expand Tweet

Trey Hendrickson on comments from Bengals that were unoptimistic

As the Bengals seem unoptimistic about retaining Hendrickson due to a lot of money being allocated to other significant players, Hendrickson would comment on executive Duke Tobin's comments.

“I would have preferred to kind of heard it differently than my dad texting me a tweet,” Hendrickson said. “That would have been great to kind of figure it out that way, but you know, obviously, the tables being set in that way, but I just, I love to play football. I love for my play to do the talking. And at the end of the day, I think the chips will fall where they're going to be. And like I said, whatever happens, I want to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati.”

Looking at the quote, Tobin would say Hendrickson deserves the extension but doesn't know yet if it fits the team according to Sports Illustrated.

“Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension, he has. We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him, but whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined,” Tobin said. “We can't have guys at the top of the payroll in every position, right? We'll do what we can. We'll do what we feel is right, and we will try to get Trey re-signed. It's not giving anybody an extension. It's agreeing with somebody on an extension.”

Cincinnati finished last season with a 9-8 record as they were eliminated from the playoffs.