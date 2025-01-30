In a 2024 season when the Cincinnati Bengals' defense didn't truly show up for most of the year, pass rusher Trey Hendrickson was one of the true shining stars. After appearing on NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov a few weeks ago, Hendrickson became a topic of discussion once again on Meirov's podcast. But, this time, it was all about his contract dispute and whether he deserves an extension, per Ari Meirov on X.

“Trey Hendrickson — he was on the show here a few weeks ago — led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 this year, is in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, was a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. He is entering the final year of his contract, set to make a little under $16 million next year. Obviously, very, very, very underpaid. Basically what Duke Tobin said was that he has earned a pay raise and a bump in his extension, but we have to understand this is a negotiation and both sides have to see eye-to-eye and we'll see what happens over here. I'm just going to make this clear right now — if the Bengals don't extend Trey Hendrickson — this situation has the potential to get really, really messy.

“Trey actually requested a trade last year. The Bengals basically told him to go kick rocks. They offered him an extension, which was way below market. He obviously said no. Now, he's coming off this enormous year, led the league in sacks, was basically the only good player on that defense for Lou Anarumo after they let so many other guys leave the building, and he's basically a very, very important player on that team. He is not going to play on this final year of his contract. So, the Bengals better start working on Trey Hendrickson, and if they don't, I'm telling you right now, there is a chance this thing could get really ugly for Cincinnati as well.”

As some NFL fans already know, the Bengals aren't necessarily a franchise that's quick to open their checkbook for star players on the team.

Although it didn't seem like an easy deal for both sides, the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow might've been proof that Mike Brown and Cincinnati's ownership is capable of retaining superstar talent.

However, with Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson awaiting their contract extensions, the Bengals haven't appeared too eager to make either happen.

And letting players like Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Vonn Bell, and Jessie Bates III walk out of the door without getting anything in return is a bit telling of their frugal ways.

Now, free agency is usually a gamble. It's difficult to predict which players will remain elite, and which will digress over the years.

With that, Hendrickson is a player the Bengals should certainly keep in their locker room.

Since 2020, Hendrickson posted just one season with fewer than 10 sacks in the year.

And with four consecutive Pro Bowl invites, as well as being named a first-team All-Pro in 2024, Hendrickson has done plenty to show he's worth a wealthy contract extension with the Bengals.