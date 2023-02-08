Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been a star in the football world since dominating at LSU. Now, as his third NFL season comes to an end, he is proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

With how he has played, Joe Burrow has found himself in the MVP conversation. And he has also gained the respect of those around the NFL. This includes current Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

While Spagnuolo prepares for the Super Bowl, he did take the time to praise Joe Burrow. He even went as far as to compare him with a “young Tom Brady.”

“I’ve said this before. I see a young Tom Brady. Not just his talent, but I love his killer instinct. He’s a killer and when your quarterback is like that, the other ten around him are like that. It makes the whole offense that much tougher. I have a great deal of respect for him.” said Spagnuolo via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

“I don’t know if it’s the gleam in his eye or the things he says. You hear him sometimes. But I watch him. We’re always looking at the (game) broadcasts. The way the TV and the cameras zoom in, you see him pre snap with his eyes and what he’s looking at. Even after a play, nothing bothers him. Like he never gets rattled.”

Spagnuolo finished by saying, “I look forward to watching him play even as a fan. I think he’s terrific.”

In three short seasons, Joe Burrow has risen to prominence in the NFL. With an elite offense around him, he shows no signs of slowing down. And with his play, he is now earning comparisons to one of the greatest to ever step on the field.