The sports world is focused on Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s health at the moment. Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised both Bills and Cincinnati Bengals’ head coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor for their handling of the scary Damar Hamlin situation on Monday night, per Pat McAfee.

“I think one person who deserves a lot of credit in this situation is coach (Zac) Taylor,” Aaron Rodgers said. “I saw him walk across the field… and just the empathy that I saw in his face and the way that he handled that thing. Coach (Sean) McDermott… this is your guy, and he was going through it. It wasn’t even a question. ‘No we’re not going to play this game. What are you talking about? Do you need more time? Do you even want to play?’ That felt like that was the conversation right there.”

Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott met multiple times to discuss the situation on Monday. They ultimately agreed to postpone the game. Aaron Rodgers then doubled down on his praise for the coaches.

“There could have been so many insensitive… moments that could have been had right there. But I thought he (Taylor) handled that thing the exact right way,” Rodgers said. “We can second guess the NFL, and all the decisions afterwards. But had it not been for Zac and Coach McDermott coming together… would they have not gone to the locker room and tried to play?”

Aaron Rodgers then dropped an opinion that we can all certainly agree with.

“Because playing at that point was not even close to important as this young man’s life.”