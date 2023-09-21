The status of Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the biggest storylines in the league heading into Week 3. Burrow, who aggravated his calf injury during the Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, carries an uncertain status heading into a Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media on Thursday and updated Burrow's injury status, telling reporters that the Pro Bowl QB is ‘day-to-day‘, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Taylor added that Burrow would not practice fully if he is able to take the practice field on Thursday. The Bengals head coach said that “giving him time is best.”

Burrow remains up in the air for the Monday Night Football contest, which represents a huge game for Cincinnati.

The Bengals, at 0-2, are in danger of seeing their season spiral in a Super Bowl rematch against a Rams team that has been no easy out this season.

That leaves the Bengals with a tough decision to make: start their injured QB or let him rest and run the risk of falling into a nearly insurmountable 0-3 hole.

The fact that Burrow, who was spotted on the practice field doing some throwing, seems able to practice is at least a good sign for his chances of suiting up on Monday.

Cincinnati, one of the premier teams in the AFC in each of the last two seasons, has seen their normally high-powered offense struggle out of the gate, as they rank dead-last in yards per game and 3oth in points per game.

Whether Burrow plays or not, that has to change.