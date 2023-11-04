Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Tycen Anderson was on the field in Week 8 while his ACL was torn.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson has been placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL during Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. Anderson's season is officially over, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed.

It turns out that Anderson was actually back on the field after tearing his ACL, gutting out the brutal injury to help the team secure a crucial 31-17 win over their California-based rivals.

“Zac Taylor says Tycen Anderson tore his ACL. Actually did it early in the game and kept playing through it, remarkably,” reported The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. “Tough break after dealing with injury last year and making a mark early this year. Will end his season.”

The second-year defensive player out of Toledo finished the season with five tackles, playing primarily on special teams but making an impact for the 4-3 Bengals.

After the injury move, Cincinnati's roster sits at 52 members. One player who could get a look out of the practice squad is veteran safety Mike Thomas, who is expected to either be signed outright to the 53-man roster, or at least elevated from the practice squad.

Bengals bracing for life without Tycen Anderson

Anderson grew up in Toledo, OH and played college football there, suiting up for five full seasons with the team. He recorded 44 tackles with a sack and two passes broken up in his final year.

The 24-year-old was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 166 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. A former First-team All-MAC in 2021, he recorded eight tackles with the Bengals over two seasons before the unfortunate injury last week. The goal is that the 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety will be healthy for the start of next season.

Without Tycen Anderson, the Bengals will welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a mouthwatering matchup at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

After an abysmal start to the campaign, the Bengals have won three games in a row, and are still hanging around in a competitive AFC North despite still being in last place. The 5-3 Bills will be looking to start a streak of their own after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-18, in Week 8.

Kickoff is set for just past 8:20 ET on Sunday night.