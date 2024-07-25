The Bengals are in line for a potential comeback season with Joe Burrow now healthy and preparing to lead a hungry squad of potential All-Pro players.

Burrow is ready to turn the page toward a new chapter of his life, and now he has the hairstyle to match. Burrow told assembled reporters the reason for his new hairstyle on Wednesday as the Bengals prepared for the upcoming season.

Burrow shared his thoughts as his top receiver Ja'Marr Chase threw shade at Patrick Mahomes inspired by the famous movie and book series ‘Harry Potter.' Meanwhile, Burrow's head shaving escapades have fans losing their minds like ‘The Joker' in the DC character's famous movie series.

Will Burrow's new look lend itself to a new attitude in Cincinnati? That remains to be seen, but the new hairstyle is based way more on chance than most fans first realized.

Burrow reveals stark reason for new hairdo

Has Joe Burrow earned the right to be “bored” in Cincinnati?

The Bengals star has not led Coach Zac Taylor's team to a Super Bowl title yet, although he has pushed them deep into the AFC Playoffs and come up just short.

Burrow said that boredom was the reason for his new hairstyle, which may remind some fans of former MTV personality Johnny Knoxville, Pete Davidson or Vanilla Ice.

“I got bored,” Burrow said about his new shorter haircut while answering questions in southern Ohio.

Burrow has gotten noticeably stronger since last season and will lead the Bengals into a challenging season that must go through John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, among other talented veteran teams.

Fans react to Joe Burrow's locks

Burrow has caused a stir on X with fans reacting to his short hairdo.

“Bro is going to have a career year,” one fan said.

“Wow the sixth member of N'SYNC is lookin' jacked,” another fan added.

“Will the Real Slim Shady please stand up?”

Another reader compared Burrow to the SNL comedian with a post for the ages. The resemblance is uncanny.

The Bengals finished 9-8 last season behind the solid play of backup quarterback Jake Browning, but were still outscored by their opponents over the course of the season.

Burrow will have even more talent around him to work with than Browning, including Ja'Marr Chase who may be poised for a breakout year and Chase Brown. Chase Brown is the former University of Illinois running back who is a threat to take it to the house on every play based on recent practice intel.

Whether Brown will be able to match his college production in the NFL remains to be seen, but the Bengals certainly have plenty of touches available for the talented young running back.

Zac Taylor's team isn't at a championship level just yet, but Burrow's latest change is creating buzz around a team (no pun intended) that is sure to create plenty of it this season, if they remain healthy enough to show off their impressive collection of talents.