The Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) on Sunday. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Bengals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Eagles-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Bengals Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +128

Cincinnati Bengals: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Bengals

Time: 1:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles have won three of their last four games, but they have not beaten any good teams in that span. Still, those are games the Eagles have to win, and they are. In those three wins, the Eagles have been very good on the defensive side of the ball. They have allowed just 31 points in their last three wins, and they are coming off a game in which they had eight sacks and 11 hits on the quarterback.

The Bengals have won some games recently, as well, but it is not because of their offense. Cincinnati is averaging 15 points per game in their three wins in their last four games, so the Eagles have a chance to continue their hot defensive streak. Along with that, Joe Burrow has been sacked the seventh-most times in the NFL. The Eagles have a great pass rush, and that is going to show in this game.

Saquon Barkley is a big reason for the Eagles' success this season. Barkley is averaging 6.1 yards per rush, and he is third in total rush yards this season. Cincinnati has allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns this season, and 136.1 rush yards per game. Expect Barkley to have a big game Sunday afternoon, and possibly lead the Eagles to a win.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bengals have won three of their last four games, as well. They are finally starting to play good football, so do not be discouraged that their three wins are against all sub-.500 teams. Cincinnati was in a close game with the Baltimore Ravens, and they feel they should have won. The Bengals could easily be on a four-game wins streak if they did not lose that one. With the way the Bengals are playing, they are going to put up a good fight against the Eagles.

Joe Burrow has done well this season. He is sixth in pass yards with 1,759 yards, his 14 touchdown passes are fourth-most in the NFL, and he has thrown just two interceptions. Burrow does take a good amount of sacks, but he takes care of the ball. That is going to be very important against the Eagles on Sunday. If Burrow can continue to throw the ball well and take care of it, the Bengals will have a great chance to win.

The Eagles have their own struggles. Philadelphia has the 10th-worst third-down percentage, and they have a -6 turnover differential. The Eagles would be a better team, but they do give the ball away a decent amount. Cincinnati does have a positive turnover differential, so they do a good job. If the Bengals can force a few turnovers, they will be able to win.

Final Eagles-Bengals Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams have won three of their last four games, and both teams are relatively healthy. I do think the Bengals will come out on top here, though. They are playing good enough defense, and Burrow takes care of the ball. I will take the Bengals to cover.

Final Eagles-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Bengals -1.5 (-115)