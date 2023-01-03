By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be.

Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. He was given CPR and then transported off the field in an ambulance.

Following the scary injury, both teams were reportedly given five minutes to warm up. At that time, Taylor walked across the field to Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott. After a discussion, both coaches decided to send their teams to the locker room rather than playing out the game, per ESPN’s Joe Buck.

With the Bengals at 11-4 and the Bills at 12-3, both Taylor and McDermott knew how important a win would be for their respective teams. However, once Hamlin went down, none of that mattered. It was no longer about football, it was about a human being’s safety.

For Taylor, it’s a move that shows his true character. It would be hard for any coach to want to play after witnessing an injury like that. But Taylor, despite leading 7-3, actually went into action and ensured Hamlin’s health was put above all else.

At some point, the NFL will re-schedule the remainder of the Bengals and Bills Week 17 contest. But for now, Hamlin’s safety has become the focal point. Taylor, McDermott and the entire NFL are hopeful that Damar Hamlin will be able to fully recover from his scary injury.