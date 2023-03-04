Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin will have multiple dilemmas to resolve in this year’s free agency period, including on the future of Hayden Hurst.

The Bengals signed Hurst to a one-year deal last March, which came days after C.J. Uzomah decided to leave the team to sign with the New York Jets. Hurst emerged as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s No. 1 option at the tight end position. He led all tight ends on the team in receiving yards (414) and snaps played on offense (545) in the 2022 season.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan closely worked with Hurst throughout the campaign, and he was pleased with the sheer “value” that the veteran tight end added to the offense.

“I thought Hayden really stepped up and provided us a ton of value,” Callahan said at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “I didn’t expect him to be probably as good as he was for us, just because his tape was limited.

“We knew he had the capability of being a highly productive player. But we weren’t sure what it would look like for us. He came in and did a fantastic job, being able to create explosive plays. He was really tough and physical in the run game, which is what we weren’t sure we were going to get in that regard. I thought he really developed as a blocker.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hurst will hit free agency later this month, and if it were up to Callahan, he would push to keep the fifth-year tight end in Cincinnati.

“I really enjoyed getting to know him and having him,” Callahan said. “I expressed to him before we left how much he meant to our team and the energy he provided, and hopefully we can find a way to get the guys that we like back again.

“Those aren’t necessarily things I can control, but I know that he was a really valuable part of our offense and brought a dynamic ability in the pass game. … He’s a really, really good tight end, and hopefully we have a chance to bring him back.”

Hurst has logged 249 receptions and 14 touchdown catches in five seasons in the NFL.