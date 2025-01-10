It starts with defense for the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor already canned his defensive coordinator, and the Bengals are poking around other teams in search of a replacement. And with that in mind, here are the Bengals’ top NFL free-agency targets as the 2025 offseason begins.

The Bengals started slow with four losses in their first five games. They finished strong with five straight wins, but they could not overcome the 4-8 start.

Without a doubt the defense became the biggest issue. So that’s where the Bengals’ attention will turn in the postseason. But it should be noted the Bengals must re-sign Tee Higgins to keep the offense flying at its current level.

Vikings CB Byron Murphy coveted by Bengals?

Murphy signed a two-year, $17.5 million free agent contract with the Vikings before the 2023 season. It looks like a bargain as Murphy has turned in quite a season. For the year, Murphy has picked off sxi passes, tied for tops in the NFL among cornerbacks. He also earned his first Pro Bowl honor.

The coverage-starved Bengals could benefit from the solid play of Murphy. He also racked up 81 tackles with six for loss.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he knows the importance of keeping Murphy on the Vikings, according to atozsports.com.

“I had two years of experience against Murph in the NFC West so I was well aware of what we were bringing here,” O’Connell said. “And then once we were able to solidify everything with (Brian Flores) and really build on the defense year after year, Murph really gets to be in that location where he’s so incredibly impactful. Murph is kind of the perfect catalyst for that when you look at our safeties and him working the middle of the field. It’s been a real positive.”

Bengals could also look at CB D.J. Reed

The Jets’ standout cornerback enjoyed a nice season with 11 passes defended. He also totaled 64 tackles.

In an advanced Pro Football Focus metric, Reed posted a very tough 52.26 lockdown percentage.

Also on the Bengals radar could be 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, and a pair of edge rushers in Khalil Mack (Chargers) and Josh Sweat (Eagles).