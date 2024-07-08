Corin is an S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Corin can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given that she's an A-Rank character, pulling her will be easier compared to the S-Ranked characters. Having higher chances of pulling her, players are likely to have her on their team. With that said, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Corin in ZZZ.

Best Corin Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Corin.

1. 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

Corin is a character with a Physical attribute. That means she heavily relies on dealing ATK, CRIT, PEN Ratio, and Physical DMG. Equipping four pieces of Fanged Metal Disk Drivers will increase her Physical DMG by 10%. Then whenever her squad members deal Assault damage to a target enemy, Corin will inflict 35% increased damage for 12 seconds to that target.

Combining the Fanged Metal with a couple of Woodpecker Electro Disk Drives will give Corin an additional 8% CRIT Rate.

2. 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Since Corin heavily relies on ATK, combining two pieces of Hormone Punk Disk Drives is the right combo for players looking to max out this stat. Hormone Punk Disk Drives will increase her ATK by 10%. This will be especially effective when Corin's 35% increased damage kicks in.

3. 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Puffer Electro

If players are looking for a more penetrative type of damage, Puffer Electro is the way to go. Equipping a couple of Puffer Electros will give Corin an additional 8% for her PEN ratio. This will make her attacks more lethal.

4. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

For players looking to significantly increase the damage from Corin's Ultimate, equipping four pieces of Puffer Electro will add an extra buff. The additional two pieces will increase the Ultimate DMG by 20%. Then after launching the Ultimate ability, Corin will have a 15% ATK buff for 12 seconds. Mixing this with the 8% CRIT Rate from the Woodpecker Electro gives players the chance to deal more damage.

5. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Puffer Electro and Hormone Punk will blend perfectly together especially if a player wants full ATK damage. Since two pieces of Hormone Punks give Corin 10% more ATK, the buff after using the Ultimate ability will go up to as much as 25% for 12 seconds.

6. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Fanged Metal

If players want to throw in some Physical DMG to the mix, equipping two pieces of Fanged Metal will do the trick. Having a couple of Fanged Metals equipped gives Corin 10% more Physical DMG.

7. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Puffer Electro

As mentioned earlier, equipping a couple of Woodpecker Electro Disk Drives will give Corin 8% more CRIT. Adding two more will give her 9% more ATK for six seconds whenever she triggers a critical hit with a Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or EX Special Attack. It's also worth noting that the buff duration for different skills is calculated separately.

Combining this with a couple of Puffer Electro will give Corin a more balanced build. Having 8% more PEN Ratio mixed with the CRIT and ATK will make her a more versatile Physical character.

8. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Mixing the Woodpecker Electro and Hormone Punk Disc Drives together will result in high ATK with a good blend of CRIT Rate.

9. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Fanged Metal

Similar to the Puffer Electro combo, adding Fanged Metals into the mix will give Corin a balanced build. This time around, she'll have an added Physical DMG of 10%.

Best Corin W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Corin.

1. Housekeeper (A-Rank)

Housekeeper mainly focuses on increasing ATK. It has a base ATK of 48 and an additional 10% attack. At max level, the base ATK becomes 624 while getting 25% extra attack.

While off-field, Energy Regen increases by 0.45/0.52/0.58/0.65/0.72 per second. When an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, the equipper's Physical DMG increases by 3/3.5/4/4.4/4.8%, stacking up to 15 times and lasting 1s. Retriggering refreshes duration.

2. Steel Cushion (S-Rank)

Steel Cushion mixes ATK with CRIT. It has a base ATK of 53 and gives 9.6% additional CRIT. Come max level, the base ATK increases to 684 while the CRIT Rate adds up to 24%.

Steel Cushion increases Physical DMG by 20/25/30/35/40%. The equipper's DMG increases by 25/31.5/38/44/50% when attacking the enemy from behind.

3. Starlight Engine (A-Rank)

Similar to Housekeeper, Starlight Engine is more ATK-oriented. It has slightly lower stats with a base ATK of 46 at level 1 and 594 at max level. Starlight's additional attack damage is the same as Housekeeper starting with 10% then increasing to 25% at max level.

Launching a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist increases the equipper's ATK by 12/13.8/15.6/17.4/19.2% for 12s.

4. Street Superstar (A-Rank)

Street Superstar has the same stats as Starlight Engine. They only differ in effects.

Whenever a squad member launches a Chain Attack, the equipper gains a Charge stack, stacking up to 3 times. Upon activating their own Ultimate, the equipper consumes all Charge stacks, and each stack increases the skill's DMG by 15/17.2/19.5/21.7/24%.

5. Cannon Rotor (A-Rank)

Similar to Steel Cushion, Cannon Rotor blends ATK and CRIT. However, it is slightly weaker. It has a base ATK of 46 at level 1 and 594 at max level. Then its CRIT Rate is 8% at level 1 then 20% at max level.

Canon Rotor increases ATK by 7.5/8.6/9.7/10.8/12%. Attacks that land a CRIT on an enemy will inflict an additional 200% of ATK as DMG. This effect can only be triggered once every 8/7.5/7/6.5/6s.

Best Corin Build in ZZZ

When it comes to building characters in ZZZ, we prefer having a more balanced build. With that said, we feel like players should be equipped with the following:

Disk Drives – 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Puffer Electro

W-Engine – Steel Cushion (S-Rank)

Having a combination of Woodpecker Electro and Puffer Electro Disk Drives will give Corin a more balanced build. Having an 8% more PEN Ratio mixed with the CRIT and ATK will make her a more versatile Physical character.

Equipping the Steel Cushion will also make her balanced since this W-Engine spreads out ATK, CRIT, and Physical DMG.

That's it for this guide on the best Corin build in ZZZ. For more Zenless Zone Zero guides, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.