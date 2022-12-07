By Diego Padilla · 7 min read

With the arrival of patch 3.3 in Genshin Impact, Invokation TCG has been introduced. Invokation TCG is a brand new permanent game mode in Genshin Impact. As can be seen from its name, it is a trading card game where players can play cards with the characters in the game or with other players. However, with the many character and action cards introduced, it can be difficult which cards work with each other. Because of that, we here at Clutchpoints took the effort to compile and show you which deck recipes have worked out the best so far. So without further ado, here is the list.

Deck #1: Freeze Deck – Ganyu, Rhodeia of Loch, Mona

Freeze is a very powerful reaction in the world of Genshin Impact. This is because Freeze prevents enemies from moving or doing anything at all. This strength of freeze also translates to the card game. The Freeze status in Invokation TCG prevents the current active character from doing any more actions for the rest of the round. This is particularly powerful because it just straight up locks an opponent out of one of their characters.

How this deck works is that Rhodeia of Loch will put out Summons with her Elemental Skill. These summons will constantly apply Hydro towards the opponent. While this is being done, set up Ganyu’s Elemental Burst using Action Cards. Ganyu’s requirements for an Elemental Burst are easy to fulfill as it only requires 2 Energy. Aside from that, it deals an insane amount of damage towards the non-active characters as well. Mona compliments this team well as she gives protection with her Elemental Skill and adds damage with her Elemental Burst.

The Action Deck Recipe is as follows:

2 Liben

2 Chang the Ninth

2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters

2 I Haven’t Lost Yet!

1 Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water

2 Liu Su

2 Strategize

2 Quick Knit

2 Lotus Flower Crisp

2 The Bestest Travel Companion!

2 Calx’s Arts

1 Knights of Favonius Library

1 Send Off

2 Abyssal Summons

2 Iron Tongue Tian

2 Paimon

1 Streaming Surge

Deck #2: Quicken Deck – Fischl, Collei, Keqing

Quicken is a brand new reaction that was introduced with the Dendro element. However, it proved to be game-changing as this helped a lot of old characters find new life with the new element. Quicken in Invokation TCG is also a very strong reaction. This is because of its effect where a quicken buff is given to the player. This buff is used by any character when they deal Electro or Dendro damage. Quicken adds to the damage being dealt and it can be used 3 times. Its strength comes from the fact that the buff lasts for 3 attacks.

For this deck, Collie and Fischl work in tandem. Fischl summons Oz with her elemental skill and Collei builds up her Elemental Burst to bring out Cuilein-Anbar. Every end phase, Oz will deal 1 electro damage and Cuilein-Anbar will deal 2 Dendro damage. These 2 elements will react and give the player a Catalyzing Field buff which increases their Electro and Dendro damage and it lasts for 3 uses. Keqing highly compliments the pair as she is the main character charging at the opponent with the Catalyzing Field buff.

The Action Deck Recipe is as follows:

2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder

2 Liben

2 I Haven’t Lost Yet!

2 Leave It to Me!

2 Changing Shifts

2 Elemental Resonance: High Voltage

2 Liu Su

2 Strategize

2 Lotus Flower Crisp

2 Knights of Favonius Library

2 The Bestest Travel Companion

2 Thunder Summoner’s Crown

2 Floral Sidewinder

2 Sacrificial Bow

2 Paimon

Deck #3: Backline Burn Deck – Ganyu, Fischl, Keqing

Compared to the previous decks, this deck is not based on any reaction. Instead, its main goal is to eliminate the characters of your opponent in Standby using piercing damage. This is done through the Elemental Bursts of Ganyu and Fischl. When set up properly, this deck can eliminate the entire character roster of your opponent in one round.

How this deck works is that Ganyu does not become active until her burst is ready to go. Typically, Fischl takes to the field and brings out Oz and then switches to Keqing shortly after. The Elemental Bursts of Ganyu and Fischl are then built up using Action Cards. Once Ganyu releases her Elemental Burst, Fischl will then follow up with her own Elemental Burst. Afterwards, Keqing can follow up with her own Elemental Burst as well. When this is properly pulled off, the HP of the opponent’s characters in Standby.

The Action Deck Recipe is as follows:

2 Liben

2 Chang the Ninth

2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder

2 I Haven’t Lost Yet!

2 Blessing of the Divine Relic’s Installation

2 Northern Smoked Chicken

2 Leave It to Me!

2 Elemental Resonance: High Voltage

2 Calx’s Arts

2 Quick Knit

2 Lotus Flower Crisp

2 Exile’s Circlet

2 The Bestest Travel Companion!

2 Starsigns

2 Iron Tongue Tian

Deck #4: Sucrose Control Deck – Jean, Sucrose, Bennett

This deck is known as a control deck as its main purpose is to make plays to either disrupt opponent’s play or to simply just annoy them. This deck utilizes the Elemental Skills of both Sucrose and Jean to control the opponent’s active character and ruin their strategy. Aside from that, this deck includes cards that make sure the two playmakers do not die.

The way this deck works is that Jean and Sucrose will juggle around the opponent’s characters using their Elemental Skills. As for the starter, Bennett should be the one to start off the deck as this gives the Anemo characters an element to swirl with. When Bennett applies Pyro to the opponent, either Sucrose or Jean will make a swirl reaction with it. What this does is that it spreads the Pyro status to the opponent’s characters in Standby and will deal 1 damage as it happens. After that, the Elemental Skill’s effect will trigger and switch to the character that was just inflicted with Pyro. This gives another opportunity for either Jean or Sucrose to use their Elemental Skill and have Swirl damage to the opponent’s characters in Standby. Understandably, this ruins a lot of strategy as switching between characters consumes a Combat Action and an Elemental Dice as cost. In addition, this deck slowly burns away the HP of all the characters in the opponent’s roster as there is just a cycle of Swirls occurring. Most of the action cards in the deck provide protection and healing to make sure that Sucrose and Jean do not die. When this is done correctly, it can also be assured that the opponent is all but highly annoyed and that they have abandoned whatever strategy their deck came up with.

The Action Deck recipe is as follows:

2 Liben

2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Winds

2 Leave It to Me!

2 Liu Su

2 Elemental Resonance: Impetuous Winds

2 Strategize – Flex

2 When the Crane Returned

2 Lotus Flower Crisp

2 Mushroom Pizza

2 Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet

2 Favonius Cathedral

2 Iron Tongue Tian

2 The Bestest Travel Companion!

2 Paimon

2 Grand Expectation

Deck #5: Ayaka OTK – Ayaka, Xingqiu, Chongyun

This deck is a beginner deck that is very easy to learn. Although it is rated as such, it is still quite the powerhouse of a deck being able to clean up opponents in one round when set up correctly. This deck utilizes the freeze reaction to make sure that it gets ahead of opponents in the game.

How this deck works is that it charges up Xingqiu’s burst quickly and immediately switches to Ayaka. Ayaka’s special passive skill triggers which gives her a Cryo Infusion. Ayaka then uses her Normal Attack skill to deal Cryo Damage and trigger Xingqiu’s Rainswords from his Elemental Burst to deal Hydro Damage. This will freeze the opponent’s current active character and allow for Ayaka to deal more damage with her kit. When done correctly, the opponent should be defeated before they even have a chance to make a play.

The Action Deck recipe is as follows:

2 Liben

2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice

2 Changing Shifts

2 I Haven’t Lost Yet!

2 Northern Smoked Chicken

2 Liu Su

2 Minty Meat Rolls

2 Lotus Flower Crisp

2 Strategize

2 Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice

2 NRE

2 Starsigns

2 Kanten Senmyou Blessing

2 Parametric Transformer

2 Paimon