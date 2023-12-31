In addition to the latest expansion to the Pokemon TCG, Paradox Rift has brought in new best decks in the meta.

With every announcement and addition of expansion sets toward Pokemon TCG introduces a new meta that everyone will be utilizing to get that win against their opponent. These decks are usually made popular by Pokemon TCG Players around the world in various big-stage competitions as well as the Pokemon TCG Live that is available to play online. In this article, we will guide you with the current best decks to use in Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift meta and utilize the right engines that are currently available to potentially get that win.

Best Decks in Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Meta

There are a lot of new powerful cards that are currently included in the rotation with the likes of Gholdengo ex, Iron Valiant ex, and Roaring Moon ex. These cards are all respectively powerful in the normal, future, and ancient types of Pokemon cards. We will list down all the details and everything that you need to know and consider when playing these powerful cards, engines, and decks.

Roaring Moon ex Engines

As what we have mentioned in our article that speaks about the most expensive cards in the latest expansion, Roaring Moon ex can stand toe-to-toe against other big players in the current meta of the game. Having the ability to be able to one-hit knock out opposing Pokemon that are tough enough with even the highest HP can be done with just three energy cards and being hit with a 200 damage recoil. That being said, we take a look at the stats of the cards listed below for better understanding:

Type: Dark

HP: 230

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Frenzied Gouge

Damage:

Energy Cost: Dark Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon. If your opponent’s Active Pokemon is Knocked Out in this way, this Pokemon does 200 damage to itself.

Calamity Storm

Damage: 100+

Energy Cost: Dark Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: You may discard a Stadium in play. If you do, this attack does 120 more damage.

You can build around the Roaring Moon ex engine by utilizing these two deck compositions:

Turbo Roaring Moon ex Deck Composition

Roaring Moon ex – x4

Morpeko – x2

Radiant Greninja – x1

Squawkabilly ex – x1

Lumineon V – x1

Mew ex – x1

Professor Sada's Vitality – x4

Boss's Orders – x1

Ultra Ball – x4

Cross Switcher – x4

Earthen Vessel – x4

Battle VIP Pass – x4

Energy Switch – x4

Trekking Shoes – x4

Dark Patch – x4

Escape Rope – x1

Switch Card – x1

Pal Pad – x1

PokeStop – x4

Dark Energy – x8

Water Energy – x2

Basically, what you would want to happen is to accelerate everything as quickly as possible to deal as much damage in the early round and knock out your opponent's Active Pokemon. Given that Roaring Moon ex is a Basic Pokemon, this gives you the chance to draw the card in several speedy ways like the inclusion of the Battle VIP Pass. With the help of Battle VIP Pass, Dark Patch, Cross Switcher, PokeStop, Earthern Vessel, and Trekking Shoes, there is no way that you can be disrupted and slowed down by your opponents.

Turbo Roaring Moon ex / Galarian Moltres V Deck Composition

There is another way to potentially speed things up but with a minor change in the Turbo Roaring Moon ex deck. The deck composition is as follows:

Roaring Moon ex – x4

Squawkabilly ex – x2

Galarian Moltres – x1

Lumineon V – x1

Morpeko – x1

Mew ex – x1

Radiant Greninja – x1

Professor Sada's Vitality – x4

Boss's Orders – x1

Iono – x1

Battle VIP Pass – x4

Dark Patch – x4

Cross Switcher – x4

Earthen Vessel – x4

Ultra Ball – x3

Switch Cart – x2

Energy Switcher – x2

Pal Pad – x1

Net Ball – x1

Ancient Booster Energy Capsule – x1

Forest Seal Stone – x1

Vitality Band – x1

PokeStop – x2

Town Store – x1

Collapsed Stadium – x1

Dark Energy – x10

By having two V Pokemon in this deck composition for the Turbo Roaring Moon ex engine, you can insert a Forest Seal Stone to get any card that you would currently need to get the upper hand against your opponent. The Galarian Moltres V is made to speed things even faster for setting up your main attacker which is the Roaring Moon ex.

Chien-Pao ex / Baxcalibur engine

Chien-Pao ex remains to be a great overall engine in the current meta. With its Shivery Chill Ability, you get to search your deck for 2 Basic Water Energy cards and place them on your hand. With its offensive move, Hail Blade, you can discard any amount of Water Energy Card from this Pokemon and deal 60 damage per discarded energy card. You will roughly need around four (4) to five (5) Water Energy Cards to easily knock out your opponent's Active Pokemon. You can get by with the Energy Card required to knock out your opponents by utilizing Baxcalibur and the Super Cold Ability.

To refresh your memory on what Chien-Pao ex and Baxcalibur do, we list down their card details below:

Type: Water

HP: 160

Weakness: Steel x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Ability

Super Cold

As often as you like during your turn, you may attach a Basic Water Energy card from your hand to 1 of your Pokémon

Buster Tail

Damage: 130

Energy Cost: Water Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: –

Type: Water

HP: 220

Weakness: Steel x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Ability

Shivery Chill

Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you may search your deck for up to 2 Basic Water Energy cards, reveal them, and put them into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

Hail Blade

Damage: 60x

Energy Cost: Water Energy x2

Description: You may discard any amount of W Energy from your Pokemon. This attack does 60 damage for each card you discarded this way.

You can build around Chien-Pao ex and Baxcalibur with this deck composition:

Chien-Pao ex – x3

Frigibax – x3

Bidoof – x2

Bibarel – x2

Baxcaliber – x2

Iron Hands ex – x1

Manaphy – x1

Radiant Greninja – x1

Irida – x4

Iono – x1

Ultra Ball – x1

Battle VIP Pass – x4

Superior Energy Retrieval – x4

Nest Ball – x4

Rare Candy – x3

Earthen Vessel – x2

Super Rod – x2

Pokegear 3.0 – x1

Counter Catcher – x1

Hisuian Heavy Ball – x1

Escape Rope – x1

PokeStop – x4

Water Energy Card – x8

Lightning Energy Card – x1

This deck in particular is an updated version of the previously used deck that utilizes the Chien-Pao ex and Baxcalibur engines. You switch out a few cards and introduce the Iron Hands ex that has the Amp You Very Much move that adds a bonus prize card whenever you knock out a Pokemon. Speed things up by coming from behind with this scary tactic.

Charizard ex / Pidgeot ex engine

The ever-so-famous Pokemon TCG Card, Charizard ex remains in the realm of the current Pokemon TCG meta in the Paradox Rift expansion set's rotation. It is still one of the best decks in the Paradox Rift meta and is pretty much utilizing the same deck composition and tactic. You need to speed up your evolution into a Stage 2 Charizard ex that can do a lot of damage against your opponent's Active Pokemon. To help you with this endeavor, Pidgeot ex comes in swinging clutch every turn by giving you any card with the Quick Search Ability.

In case you have forgotten, this is what these cards in the engine are:

Type: Fire

HP: 330

Weakness: Water x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Ability

Infernal Reign

When you play this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 3 Basic Fire Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

Burning Darkness

Damage: 180+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: This attack does 30 more damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

Type: Normal

HP: 280

Weakness: Electric x2

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: None

Moveset:

Ability

Quick Search

Once during your turn, you may search your deck for a card and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck. You can’t use more than 1 Quick Search Ability each turn.

Blustery Wind

Damage: 120

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x2

Description: You may discard a Stadium in play.

The Charizard ex / Pidget ex deck composition is as follows:

Charmander – x4

Charmeleon – x1

Charizard ex – x3

Mew – x1

Lumineon V – x1

Entei V – x1

Jirachi – x1

Radiant Charizard – x1

Pidgey – x1

Pidgeot – x1

Manaphy – x1

Arven – x4

Boss's Orders – x3

Iono – x3

Penny – x1

Professor's Research – x1

Battle VIP Pass – x4

Ultra Ball – x4

Rare Candy – x4

Nest Ball – x2

Lost Vacuum – x2

Escape Rope – x1

Super Rod – x1

Forest Seal Stone – x2

Choice Belt – x1

Lost City – x3

Fire Energy Card – x8

If you are unfamiliar with this deck composition, the priority here is to get the Pidgeot ex up and running as soon as possible. This will allow you to utilize Pidgeot ex's Ability – Quick Search to get any card from your deck and place it in your hand. With this nifty boost, you can get your Charmander to easily evolve into a Charizard ex with the help of either a Rare Candy or evolving it into a Charmeleon (which takes another round to complete). The energy requirement to use Burning Darkness doesn't really need to be managed given the Charizard can easily fill this up with the use of its Ability – Infernal Reign. With at least 3 Fire Energy, you can dish out as much as 210 damage against your opponent's Active Pokemon.

The Lost Box Engine (Giratina VStar, Sableye, Cramorant, Comfey engine)

The powerhouse Lost Box Engine makes its way back as one of the best decks in Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift meta. Even before the best decks in Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift meta has been part of the list, it has already been conquering the Pokemon TCG with its unpredictability and cunningly fast card pull speed. Giraina VStar, Sableye, and Comfey are back once again to wreak havoc in the Pokemon TCG scene.

Here's a quick refresher on what these cards can do:

Type: Dragon

HP: 280

Weakness: None

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Lost Impact

Damage: 280

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x1, Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: Put 2 Energy attached to your Pokémon in the Lost Zone.

VSTAR POWER

Star Requiem

Damage: None

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x1, Psychic Energy x1

Description: You can use this attack only if you have 10. or more cards in the Lost Zone. Your opponent's Active Pokemon is Knocked Out. (You can't use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Type: Psychic

HP: 70

Weakness: Steel x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Moveset:

Ability

Flower Selecting

Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you may look at the top 2 cards of your deck and put 1 of them into your hand. Put the other card in the Lost Zone.

Spinning Attack

Damage: 30

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: None

Type: Water

HP: 110

Weakness: Electric x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Moveset:

Ability

Lost Provisions

If you have 4 or more cards in the Lost Zone, ignore all Energy in this Pokemon's attack costs.

Spit Innocently

Damage: 110

Energy Cost: Water Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: This attack's damage isn't affected by Weakness.



Type: Psychic

HP: 80

Weakness: Dark x2

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Moveset:

Scratch

Damage: 20

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x1

Description: None

Lost Mine

Damage: None Indicated

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x1

Description: You can use this attack only if you have 10 or more cards in the Lost Zone. Put 12 damage counters on your opponent's Pokemon in any way you like.

In a typical Lost Box engine, the deck composition is as follows:

Comfey – x4

Giratina V – x3

Giratina VStar – x3

Sableye – x2

Manaphy – x1

Cramorant – x1

Radiant Greninja – x1

Colress's Experiment – x4

Iono – x2

Roxanne – x1

Boss's Orders – x1

Battle VIP Pass – x4

Mirage Gate – x4

Nest Ball – x3

Switch Cart – x3

Escape Rope – x2

Super Rod – x2

Counter Catcher – x2

Path to the Peak – x3

Jet Energy – x4

Psychic Energy Card – x4

Water Energy Card – x3

Grass Energy Card – x3

The Lost Box engine particularly has quite several attackers that can either snipe you from behind, attack you hard head-on, or even knock opponents out in an instant. The trick here is to have as many as 10 cards in the Lost Zone. This sets you up to go head-to-head even with the toughest of opponents especially with the likes of a Roaring Moon ex engine or a Charizard ex engine. Take out those pesky opponents with effects and abilities that could throw your opponents off their tracks. Definitely, the Lost Box engine belongs in one of the best decks Paradox Rift meta has to offer.

