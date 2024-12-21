The Anaheim Ducks are working through a rebuild in 2024-25. As a result, they have been rather active on the trade front. And they haven't pigeonholed themselves into making a certain type of move. The Ducks traded veteran Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues recently. Prior to that, the Ducks traded for veteran Jacob Trouba in a deal with the New York Rangers.

Anaheim has hoped to be more competitive on the ice over the last couple of seasons. There has been some progress on that front. The Ducks and San Jose Sharks are in a close race to see who can escape the basement of the Pacific Division. It's a small step forward for these two teams. In any event, it remains a significant step as they look toward the future.

The Ducks are almost certainly not done on the trade market. While the NHL's holiday roster freeze cools the action down somewhat, Anaheim is likely to dive back into the fold once trades are allowed again on December 28. Even if something doesn't come down the pike immediately after the freeze is lifted.

What the Ducks decide to do on the trade market is anyone's guess. Anaheim could trade for younger players or continue adding veterans to help their young core along. However, they have a veteran trade candidate on their roster who could interest other teams. They tried to trade him last season and couldn't do so. In 2025, they need to do what they can to get something over the line.

Ducks should trade Frank Vatrano

As mentioned, the Ducks made multiple attempts to trade Frank Vatrano at last year's trade deadline. A few teams were reportedly interested in his services, as well. However, Anaheim held onto the veteran winger. He had an additional year left on his contract so the move had some justification.

Unfortunately, it appears as if they made the wrong decision in hindsight. Vatrano hasn't been terrible per se in 2024-25. In fact, he remains one of their best offensive producers. He has nine goals and 17 points in 30 games. The Ducks forward is tied for the team lead in goals while being second in points, according to ESPN.

Overall, these aren't terrible numbers. Vatrano remains on track for 24 goals and 46 points in 2024-25. Once the NHL Trade Deadline comes closer, the Ducks should have a few interested suitors in Vatrano as they did a year ago.

In saying this, his numbers are a far cry from what they were in 2023-24. As a result, his value is going to be a lot lower than it was previously. His value is lowered even further now that he is merely a rental player. Vatrano hits unrestricted free agency when the market opens on July 1.

What could help Anaheim maximize Vatrano's value is his underlying stats. The Ducks forward leads the team with 12 Individual Expected Goals, according to Evolving Hockey. Moreover, he has the second-highest Expected Goals For Percentage and the second highest Expected Goals For Per 60 Minutes at 5v5 among Ducks forwards.

These numbers suggest there is more to Frank Vatrano's underwhelming numbers. It may not be that the veteran winger has regressed. His less-than-ideal output could be down to bad luck. It would not be a shock at all to see the Ducks forward score more goals over the next few weeks. If that happens, Anaheim could certainly get a more than respectable return in any future trade.