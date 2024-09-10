The San Jose Sharks had a miserable 2023-24 campaign, resulting in their winning the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery earlier in the spring. One player who especially had a tough season is Mike Hoffman. The veteran forward had just 10 goals and 23 points in 66 games with San Jose. Unsurprisingly, the 34-year-old hit NHL Free Agency on July 1.

Training camps across the NHL are quickly approaching. Players are gearing up for the 2024-25 campaign and getting back into playing shape. However, Hoffman is one of a few players who remain without a contract. The former Sharks forward certainly isn't alone in this. Max Pacioretty is on the open market, and Blake Wheeler has not signed a contract, either.

In saying this, it's a bit more difficult to gauge Hoffman's chances of landing another job. At 34 years old, he does not look the part of a potential bounce-back candidate. But his experience could help some teams, and he may be able to provide offensive depth down the lineup. With this in mind, here are two potential landing spots for Mike Hoffman late in NHL Free Agency.

Mike Hoffman could fit with the Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings had one of the best offenses in the league last season. Detroit had the likes of Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, and Patrick Kane leading the way offensively. The Red Wings could be even better offensively in 2024-25, but they could still use some depth. That's where a potential Mike Hoffman signing comes into play.

Hoffman is not a top-of-the-lineup scorer, and he hasn't been in a while. However, Detroit is largely set at the top of their forward lineup. There is room for a potential bottom-six role for Hoffman, though. And Detroit has apparently looked at the free agent market before training camp. The Red Wings are reportedly interested in Max Pacioretty.

If Detroit misses out on Pacioretty, they could be a place for Hoffman to land. He could slot in on the bottom six to offer secondary offense. And his experience in the NHL could help some of the younger players on the roster. Hoffman would have an uphill battle to make the roster, but it may not be an impossibility.

Mike Hoffman could be of value to the Bruins

Staying in the Atlantic Division, the Boston Bruins are a team worth watching for Mike Hoffman. The Bruins have already made splashes in NHL Free Agency. They signed Nikita Zadorov to bolster their blueline. Boston also signed Elias Lindholm to give them much-needed top-six center depth.

Boston, like Detroit, is reportedly considering moves in NHL Free Agency ahead of training camp. Namely, the Bruins have considered Kailer Yamamoto and Blake Wheeler, among others. Additionally, they have signed Tyler Johnson to a professional tryout.

It remains to be seen if Johnson's PTO keeps them from signing Yamamoto or Wheeler. If they remain interested in adding more depth on the wing, Hoffman could be a low-risk addition. Especially if they miss out on Wheeler and Yamamoto before training camp begins.

Like with the Red Wings, Hoffman would have an uphill battle in trying to make Boston's roster. In saying this, he could provide valuable depth even if he misses the cut. And if things fall in place, the 34-year-old could pursue a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2025.