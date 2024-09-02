The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly expressed interest in veteran forward Max Pacioretty. However, they are certainly not alone in their pursuit of the former Montreal Canadiens captain. In fact, they aren't even the only Atlantic Division team eyeing Pacioretty before training camp. It appears as if the Detroit Red Wings are also entering the sweepstakes.

The Red Wings are interested in Pacioretty's services, according to The Athletic's Arthur Staple. Pacioretty spent this past season with the Washington Capitals. However, he was limited to 47 games due to injury. In those 47 games, the former Canadiens captain scored four goals and 23 points for Washington.

It's unclear how the Red Wings envision adding Pacioretty to the franchise. The Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing a standard player contract with the veteran forward. However, Detroit could add him on a professional tryout agreement if they wished.

How Max Pacioretty could fit the Red Wings

Pacioretty has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. However, he has a solid track record as a goal scorer. He scored 30+ goals in a single season as recently as the 2019-20 campaign. He could fill in as a bottom-six scoring option on a team looking for further depth down the lineup.

How he would fit into the Red Wings current makeup is a bit tricky to nail down. Detroit could certainly stand to add better depth among their forward group. However, they are also leaving roster spaces available for some of their younger players to take in training camp.

The Red Wings are largely set in terms of their top six. Detroit has Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, and Alex DeBrincat slotted in for the first line. And on the second, veteran scorers Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko could flank J.T. Compher.

In the bottom six, there is room for shuffling. Pacioretty could usurp an established roster member for a spot on the third or fourth line should he join Detroit. For instance, the former Canadiens captain could slot in on the third line in place of Jonatan Berggren or Christian Fischer.

In saying this, Pacrioetty's playing style may clash with what Detroit needs. The Red Wings have struggled with defense over the last few seasons. Adding an offensive-oriented winger to the roster may be a bit counterproductive in fixing this issue. Although, given a likely limited role, Pacioretty could simply be reinforcement for an already elite offensive unit.

Whether Pacioretty signs with the Red Wings or Maple Leafs remains to be seen. In any event, the former Canadiens captain has his choice of suitors. And he could be in a position to help playoff-ambitious teams in the upcoming 2024-25 season.