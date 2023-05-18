The 2023 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 22 of this year, and former University of Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins is among the players expected to be a hot commodity. Some of the best fits for his services include the Magic, Wizards, Pacers and Mavericks.

Hawkins led the Huskies to the 2023 National Championship with a 16-point performance in a 76-59 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, and has since seen his draft stock skyrocket.

While Hawkins is not expected to be a top-five pick, he possesses a suite of attributes that few other players in this class have, namely, a championship pedigree, maturity, and dynamite outside shooting.

Aside from his ability to splash down threes from deep beyond the arc, Hawkins also has a lightning-fast release and an ability to spot-up in rhythm with the type of balance and precision that has drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson, a player that Hawkins has looked up to for years.

For Hawkins to become a full-time starter and championship level player at the next level, a lot will depend on the team that selects him, and where he ends up when it’s time to reach his ceiling as a player.

Hawkins has been mocked to several different teams in the 2023 draft, most recently to the Orlando Magic, who finished 34-48 last year. While the Magic would be a positive destination for Hawkins based on their overall talent, there are better fits for the wiry strong, 6-foot-5 former Huskies guard.

The following are the three best NBA destinations for Jordan Hawkins in 2023:

Some pundits might see the selection of Hawkins as a reach with the Mavericks’ number ten overall pick, but the team desperately needs another spot-up shooter to pair with Luka Doncic.

With Kyrie Irving’s future cloudy in Dallas, the team will need a premium backcourt player as well.

Hawkins shot nearly 40% from three-point land last season and nearly 90% from the free throw line. A trio of Hawkins, Doncic, and a star player in a trade for Irving could allow the Mavericks to boast one of the most explosive offenses in the Western Conference.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At 195 pounds with a thin build, there are concerns as to how well Hawkins’ frame will hold up at the next level. He has shown the willingness to play strong and mix it up inside the paint, which could make him a sneaky-good defender next to Doncic that can help cover up for some of the Slovenian star’s defensive shortcomings.

Hawkins may remind some of perhaps the greatest player in Indiana Pacers history and one of the best sharpshooters of all-time, Reggie Miller. The Pacers have the number seven pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and most mock drafts don’t have Hawkins listed as an option.

Still, the comparison between Hawkins and Miller is undeniable, and the basketball-savvy fans in the Hoosier state would love coming out to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch the smooth-shooting, perpetual motion machine from Connecticut run circles around opponents while launching dagger threes.

The Pacers have been rumored to be pursuing several raw, high-upside forwards at their current draft position, but Hawkins is ready to provide instant offense in year one, and is the smartest pick at number seven.

The Wizards’ embarrassing 35-47 record masked good news in the form of a resurgence for Kristaps Porzingis at center, along with the usual stellar play of Bradley Beal and a 20-plus point season for Kyle Kuzma.

The team holds the number eight pick in the 2023 draft and is said to be targeting Anthony Black of Arkansas. Black would add much-needed size, athleticism and shooting, but he’s a high volume, low-percentage outside shooter that would cause a lot of issues on the offensive end.

Hawkins’ three-point accuracy and spot-up shooting would play well off Beal and Kuzma. He can set up and fire in the blink of an eye on the fast break or in a half-court setting. These attributes would make him an invaluable piece on a Wizards team that has balance but needs a knockdown shooter who can make teams pay for sagging off their stars in the middle of the court.

Wizards fans might lament the pick of Jordan Hawkins if he is taken in the top ten, but they shouldn’t. His skillset is a perfect fit for one the dark horses in the Eastern Conference next season, and he could be the player that finally provides the help Beal needs to take his team deep in the playoffs.