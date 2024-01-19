Only eight teams remain as the race to Super Bowl LVIII heats up with the Divisional Round! Here are our NFL Divisional picks ...

Only eight teams remain as the race to Super Bowl LVIII heats up with the divisional round of the playoffs. This weekend, fans will be treated to four great games. The Chiefs-Bills rematch at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is perhaps the most anticipated game of the weekend, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 pm on Sunday, January 21. This isn’t the only game that bettors can make money on, though. Keep reading for my best NFL Divisional picks for this weekend.

All NFL Divisional odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Texans: +9.5 (-110), +370

Ravens: -9.5 (-110), -480

This young Houston Texans team has already made it farther than many expected them to, and they will attempt to shock the football world once again this weekend when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.

Baltimore will present the hardest test that this team has had to face all season, and the Ravens will challenge Houston on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Texans impressed against the Cleveland Browns. In fact, it was Houston's defense that broke the game open with multiple pick-sixes.

Stroud dominated against Cleveland as well, making all the throws and showing poise in the pocket.

Baltimore is a different beast, though. This week, Houston's defense will have to contend with a quarterback who is just as lethal on the ground as he is through the air. Lamar Jackson is a true dual-threat quarterback, which means that the Texans' defense will be pushed to their limits. They will have to cover receivers down the field while also keeping an eye on Jackson to make sure that he doesn't break the pocket and scramble for a big game.

Many will doubt if this young Texans team is up to the task, but they have been doubted all season and have made a habit of proving the doubters wrong.

Unfortunately for Texans fans, this is likely where their season comes to a close. It has been a great run, but Baltimore is simply too good on both sides of the football. In addition, the Texans are too young and inexperienced to go all the way to the Super Bowl. This season will prove valuable as a learning experience that will help the Texans make Super Bowl runs in the future, but this year is not their year.

The Texans should still play well, though, and even a loss in this game can still serve as an incredibly valuable building block toward the team's future. Look for the Texans to play fearlessly and keep the game close as CJ Stroud's natural Talent shines through.

NFL Divisional Pick: Texans +9.5 (-110)

Chiefs: +2.5 (+100), +126

Bills: -2.5 (-122), -148

For fans of offensive football and explosive duels between quarterbacks, this is the game that you have been waiting for all season. This matchup features two of the best quarterbacks in the league, as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen face off in Buffalo.

The weather may ultimately be the only thing capable of stopping both offenses, as Buffalo is notorious for heavy snow, high winds, and freezing cold temperatures in the winter. These three conditions can all negatively impact a team's passing game, and this is especially true when they all happen at once.

Snow can impact a receiver's footing and a quarterback's grip, cold temperatures make it harder to catch the ball and high winds can hurt the accuracy of even the best quarterback. So, bettors need to keep an eye on the weather, which could have a major impact on this game.

Heavy snowfall is expected in Buffalo between Thursday and Saturday, but this should subside with enough time for volunteers to clear the field prior to kickoff. The weather is also projected to “warm up” to 26 degrees on Sunday, with a forecasted temperature of 20 degrees at kickoff, down to 10 degrees when factoring in wind chill. The wind itself, forecasted to be 14 mph, shouldn’t be too big of a factor on the game.

This should be a very competitive game, and I will take the Chiefs and the points in this matchup, but there is a better way to wager on this game.

With the total set at 45.5 points for a game between two explosive offenses, it appears the oddsmakers are heavily weighing the weather aspect. Kansas City just played one of the coldest games in NFL history, and last week’s Bill-Steelers game would have barely exceeded this total, ending with 48 total points.

The Chiefs are significantly better offensively than the Steelers, and they should be able to do their part to reach the over. Even if both teams struggle a bit with the weather, a 27-24 game is not unreasonable, and that would exceed the current total with 5 points to spare.

The Chiefs have had a down season by their standards and have been counted out by many, but they are a dangerous team hitting their stride at the right moment. Personally, I’d lean towards the Chiefs and the points or even the moneyline if you are feeling aggressive, but the best bet is on the total.

NFL Divisional Pick: Over 45.5 total points (-110)

Packers: +9.5 (-108), +350

49ers: -9/5 (-112), -450

The Green Bay Packers pulled off a stunning upset on the road on Wild Card Weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys had been unstoppable all season at AT&T Stadium, and very few analysts gave the Packers much of a chance. The Packers came into AT&T Stadium and flat-out crushed the Cowboys in all facets of the game. Their defense gave Dak Prescott fits all night and Jordan Love showed flashes of prime Aaron Rodgers with his maneuverability in the pocket and his accuracy on everything from sidearm throws to throws off his back foot while falling away from his receiver.

The Cowboys' defense was okay, but Green Bay will be facing an entirely different beast when they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers and their elite-level defense.

The Niners have playmakers at all three levels of the defense, and if Love makes a mistake they will make him pay for it. With San Francisco’s ability to pressure the passer, they should be able to force him into one or two mistakes, but nine and a half points is a large spread by NFL standards.

NFL Divisional Pick: Packers +9.5 (-108)