As the 2022-23 NHL season continues on, the March 3 trade deadline inches ever closer. Many star players have appeared in trade rumors throughout the season, which could signal one of the biggest trade deadlines in recent memory. One such star is Arizona Coyotes defensemen Jakob Chychrun.

In fact, Chychrun has been in trade rumors for quite a while now. The 24-year-old defenseman has five goals and 20 assists this season while playing just over 23 minutes per game. His best season came in the COVID-shortened 2021 season, when he scored 18 goals and 23 assists in just 56 games. He is also on a very team-friendly contract, with just a $4.6 million cap hit through the 2024-25 season.

All of these factors and more make Chychrun a hot commodity on the trade market. The Coyotes’ asking price for him is very steep, though, as they are reportedly demanding two first-round picks and a prospect. Acquiring Chychrun would certainly cost a lot, but his talent and potential make it a risk worth taking.

But what teams should try to acquire the Arizona defensemen? Without further ado, let’s answer that question.

4. New York Islanders

With star goalie Ilya Sorokin and a bevy of quality blue-liners, the Islanders are a team that is all defense, but not much offense. On one hand, New York is 10th in goals allowed, fifth in save percentage and fifth in penalty kill percentage. On the other hand, they are 25th in goals per game and 30th in power play percentage. Having lost six in a row and 10 of 11, it may be time for a shakeup in Long Island.

As an offensive defensemen, Chychrun could help the Isles score more without costing them in their own end. New York has reportedly checked in with Arizona about Chychrun, so the interest is there. However, the Coyotes’ asking price may be too high for an aging team in need of young talent.

If the Islanders really want Chychrun, they have to decide if they have one more run left with this core or not. If that answer is yes, then acquiring the young defender might be worth it.

3. Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are almost an inverse of the Islanders in that they are much more geared for offense than defense. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way, Edmonton is third in goals scored and has the best power play in the entire league. However, they are in the bottom half of the league in goals against, penalty kill percentage and save percentage. Even with the Oilers scoring as much as they do, they need more on defense to succeed in the postseason.

Edmonton is fresh off a run to the Western Conference Final last season, and the time to strike is now. Improving the blue line may be the key to putting the Oilers over the top, and Chychrun is probably the best defenseman on the market. The price also wouldn’t be awful for a team making deep runs in the playoffs, and therefore picking later in the draft. The lack of cap space is a bit of a hurdle, but if they can solve that, the Oilers should make a push for Chychrun.

2. Los Angeles Kings

This season, Los Angeles has gone from a young team on the rise to a Pacific division contender. The Kings are just one point back of first place in the division, and prized offseason acquisition Kevin Fail has lived up to the hype with 51 points this season. If the Kings believe they are ready to make noise in the playoffs, then it makes sense to get aggressive at the deadline.

Los Angeles has been a rumored destination for Chychrun for some time now. In fact, NHL insider Jeff Marek recently said on his 32 Thoughts Podcast that the Kings are “in the lead” to acquire the star defenseman. Their blue line could definitely use an upgrade, and Chychrun would certainly provide that.

1. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo has experienced a revival this season. After years of turmoil, the Sabres are fighting for a playoff spot and currently sit just two points back. Tage Thompson has emerged as one of the best goal-scorers in the league, while Rasmus Dahlin and others are also having great seasons.

The Sabres are a more recent entrant into the Chychrun sweepstakes, but they are a heavy contender in it. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has named the Sabres as a team to watch, and while he’s not convinced they’ll meet the asking price, it is very fun to think about. Buffalo is a team full of young talent, and Chychrun would make them all the more dangerous.