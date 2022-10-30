Best play in ugly Broncos-Jaguars London game made by ball boy

The Denver Broncos and ugly football games, name a more iconic duo this season. Every game that the team has played this season has been, well, awful to watch. Their defense is suffocating, but the Russell Wilson-led offense is incoherent and does not look like a professional football outfit at times. Watching their games feel like a drag most of the time.

There was hope that a game against the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars in London would jump-start this Broncos offense. Unfortunately, it seems like both Denver and Jacksonville are bringing out the worst in each other. At half-time, the Broncos have already incurred 10 penalties, and both Trevor Lawrence and Russell Wilson have had some terrible lowlights. (via René Bugner)

What was that? The "hail mary" by Russell Wilson at the end of the half. Only one Broncos receiver on the left side of the field. pic.twitter.com/P68kTV1U2q — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 30, 2022

Funnily enough, the best play of the Broncos-Jaguars game may have come from a ball-boy, of all people. During one of Jacksonville’s possessions, Trevor Lawrence was forced to throw the ball away. The pass went straight to the sideline, to the waiting arms of a ball-boy. The ball-boy proceeded to make a beautiful one-handed catch that Julio Jones would be proud of. (via ClutchPoints)

Which NFL team could use this ball boy’s hands at WR 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZqQohxEkyQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Perhaps the Jaguars might be interesting in signing him to a contract?

At the time of writing, the Broncos have taken the lead away from the Jaguars in the fourth quarter of the game. Will they be able to hang on to this lead and keep their hopes alive for this season? Giving away this loss could signal some big changes within the team, particularly regarding the head coaching gig.