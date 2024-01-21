Bears have multiple decisions to make on potential free agents

The 7-10 Chicago Bears made progress in the 2023 season. They had been a 3-14 team the season before, and they often lost touch with their opponents. Not only did they more than double their win total, they had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of three of their losses. If they had not choked away those games, the Bears would have been a playoff team with a 10-7 record.

But despite the progress, general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears have a long way to go. They certainly have the wherewithal to take a major step or two up the ladder. They own the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft thanks to last year's trade with the Carolina Panthers. They could use the pick to select a new quarterback, or they could trade the pick for a combination of picks and veteran talent.

They have to decide if they believe that Justin Fields can develop into a championship-level signal caller. Fields is a brilliant athlete and the only quarterback who runs as well as Fields is MVP candidate Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. However, Fields does not pas the ball as accurately or effectively as Jackson.

The Bears have parted company with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Does that indicate that the Bears are going to bring in a new coordinator who can work with a rookie quarterback like Caleb Williams of USC, or will the new offensive boss come to Chicago to upgrade Fields?

That is still to be determined, but the Bears have other free agents that they have to bring back or let hit the market.

Those free agents include cornerback Jaylon Johnson, defensive tackle Justin Jones and wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

Jaylon Johnson must remain with the Bears

Johnson was one of the best players on the much-improved Bears defense, a unit that made major gains as the season progressed.

The Bears had the 29th-ranked defense during the 2022 season, and they demonstrated significant progress as they ranked 12th in yards allowed per game in 2023. Even more impressive was the job they did against the run. Chicago had the 31st-ranked run defense in 2022, but that changed dramatically as they were the toughest team in the league to run against last season.

While some of that may have to do with opposing quarterbacks making big plays through the air, the Bears defense was quite a bit better than it had been.

Johnson played a big role in that improvement. He finished the season with 36 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 4 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. Johnson returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown, and he could have had other picks if he had not dropped several catchable balls.

In addition to those numbers, Johnson took on a leadership role for Chicago. He is not afraid to tackle bigger ball carriers against the run and he is also the team's best cover corner.

The Bears need to bring him back in 2024.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones is a force against the run

When it comes to defending the interior and keeping opponents from establishing the run, Jones is an anchor for the Chicago defense

Jones, a 6-3, 309-pound rookie from North Carolina State, took it upon himself to prevent opponents from establishing the run. He had 49 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Jones not only showed he knows how to clog the middle, he also has the skills to be an impact player when rushing the passer.

He appears to be the kind of key player that Chicago can build its defense around for years to come. He must get a new contract to ensure he will remains with the Bears.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney flashes his talent, but lacks consistency

D.J. Moore has clearly become the No. 1 receiver in Chicago, but Mooney could be due for a breakout season in 2024.

Mooney has worked closely with Fields for each of the last 2 offseasons, and much more was expected of him this year than he actually delivered. The Bears No. 2 wideout caught 31 passes for 414 yards and 1 touchdown. He had several drops, most notably on a Hail Mary pass at the end of their Week 15 loss at Cleveland.

If he had held on to a ball that hit him directly in the belly, the Bears would have beaten the Browns and taken momentum into the final 3 games of the season. Instead, they dropped a 20-17 decision.

While Johnson and Jones need to return, the Bears may be better off letting Mooney develop elsewhere and leave through free agency.