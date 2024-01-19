Eye-opening comments from Kliff Kingsbury on Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are interviewing Kliff Kingsbury for the team's open offensive coordinator role under head coach Matt Eberflus today, and this sparked the resurfacing of some old comments from Kingsbury in regards to Caleb Williams, who many believe will be selected with the No. 1 pick by the Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kingsbury coached Williams at USC, and interestingly compared him to Patrick Mahomes.

“His joy for the game. His competitive spirit. The talent level is unbelievable,” Kliff Kingsbury said, according to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “Obviously, I've been around Patrick [Mahomes] and he's eerily similar in some ways: the ability to extend plays, off-platform throws, and just the way they both play the game is pretty scary.”

Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes during his time at Texas Tech, so he knows better than most how he and Caleb Williams compare.

This is very similar to when Kingsbury landed the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job, and comments from him in regards to Kyler Murray resurfaced, another player he coached in college. Despite downplaying those comments ahead of the NFL Draft that year, Kingsbury's Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick.

It will be interesting to see if Kingsbury can land the offensive coordinator job with the Bears. It would cause a lot of speculation that the Bears will select Williams with the first pick in the upcoming draft. Only time will tell whether Williams will be in Chicago, or Justin Fields will remain the starting quarterback in 2024.